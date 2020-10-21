66 new COVID-19 cases in SFC as hospitalizations rise

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This bring the county's total to 2,932 cases since March 22.

There are now 435 active cases; of those, 41 are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 45 are related to long-term care facilities.

Cases of hospitalizations have gone up seven just since Monday.

Also on Wednesday, the health center also shared safer, alternative ways of celebrating fall festivities.

"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," their update said.

They shared CDC guidance for Halloween activities that are lower risk.

The health center also said that those who may have COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to the virus, should not participate in any in-person Halloween activities and should not hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

