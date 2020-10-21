66 new COVID-19 cases in SFC as hospitalizations rise

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
This bring the county's total to 2,932 cases since March 22.
There are now 435 active cases; of those, 41 are associated with the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 45 are related to long-term care facilities.
Cases of hospitalizations have gone up seven just since Monday.
Also on Wednesday, the health center also shared safer, alternative ways of celebrating fall festivities.
"Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," their update said.
They shared CDC guidance for Halloween activities that are lower risk.
The health center also said that those who may have COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to the virus, should not participate in any in-person Halloween activities and should not hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.
COVID-19 close contacts
According to the Associated Press, U.S. health officials Wednesday redefined what counts as close contact with someone with COVID-19 to include briefer but repeated encounters.
For months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said close contact meant spending a solid 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday, the CDC changed it to a total of 15 minutes or more — so shorter but repeated contacts that add up to 15 minutes over a 24-hour period now count.
The CDC advises anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient to quarantine for two weeks.
Area counties
The Iron County Health Department reported four new cases on Wednesday. There are now 29 active and 198 total cases in the county.
