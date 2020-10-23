82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in SFC

“So I think people do have to assess what is best for them and their family,” Elliott explained. “So traditional Halloween, where we go door-to-door and are face-to-face with people is probably not ideal if we're being realistic and looking at how this disease spreads.”

For example, Elliott said, drive-through trunk-or-treats are a good option.

“I think those are all good ways to still experience the holiday and have fun at this time of the year but also remembering that we are in the midst of the pandemic,” she said. “Even though the risk to children right now, that we know, is low as far as severe disease, it's not for other people in the community. We all have to practice personal responsibility to help protect those individuals as well.”

The holidays are a time for gathering.

“Gatherings are a place where we're seeing transmission happen,” Elliott said, “especially because people seem to feel more comfortable with people who are their family members, even if they're not inside their house, because it feels like you trust them. And it's really not a trust thing.”

People who are asymptomatic or who have mild symptoms can spread the virus, she added. So preventing the spread is key.