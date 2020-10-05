Alzheimer's walk raises $5,000

Dozens of area residents participated in a slightly different Farmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Farmington on Sept. 26, raising more than $5,000 so far to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“While the walk definitely looked and felt different this year we heard that there was a great turnout throughout Farmington,” said Jacob Farmer, Farmington walk manager. “Walkers saw the challenges this year as an opportunity to motivate themselves and make it the best year we could. Alzheimer’s isn’t slowing down and neither are we.”

Team Leroy was the top fundraising team this year, raising more than $2,200. The team was led by local walk team captain Terri Fenwick and Dee Lubs who walked in honor of her mom.