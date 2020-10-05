Alzheimer's walk raises $5,000

Dozens of area residents participated in a slightly different Farmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks, and trails across Farmington on Sept. 26, raising more than $5,000 so far to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“While the walk definitely looked and felt different this year we heard that there was a great turnout throughout Farmington,” said Jacob Farmer, Farmington walk manager. “Walkers saw the challenges this year as an opportunity to motivate themselves and make it the best year we could. Alzheimer’s isn’t slowing down and neither are we.”
Team Leroy was the top fundraising team this year, raising more than $2,200. The team was led by local walk team captain Terri Fenwick and Dee Lubs who walked in honor of her mom.
Participants of the Walk tuned in to the online opening ceremony through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app for a virtual kickoff. Walkers then took to their neighborhoods, local parks, and trails to walk at a safe distance and afterward drive by the location of “drive-thru" Promise Garden at Memorial United Methodist Church which honored those affected by this disease and included the recognition of local sponsors and individuals and groups that helped make the event a success.
More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. In Missouri alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 319,000 caregivers.
For those who were not able to participate, funds can still be raised through the end of the year. Visit alz.org/walk to learn more about how people can still participate.
