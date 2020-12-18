Area care facilities wrestle with coronavirus challenges

• At another nursing home, a resident believes an administrator admitted patients with COVID and moved them in with the general population before their quarantine period ended, in order to free up the room to admit more patients.

• Another employee talked about lax coronavirus precautions, violations of CDC guidelines, and employees who were said to have contracted coronavirus on the job, couldn’t work, and weren’t being paid during recuperation, even though other facilities in the area were paying their COVID-stricken employees who were quarantining at home.

But amid the news tips coming to the Daily Journal on how not to handle the coronavirus, the Daily Journal has also received communications from facilities who have indicated they’re doing all they can to limit infections among employees and residents, to keep the public informed of their infections and efforts, and when they can, to keep residents’ visits as close to family members as can safely be allowed under CDC guidelines.