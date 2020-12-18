Area care facilities wrestle with coronavirus challenges

The coronavirus has made 2020 a tough year for everyone, including the frontline workers in charge of some of the most vulnerable populations.
Skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes and residential care facilities nationwide are entering their ninth month of coronavirus outbreaks, employee shortages and constantly-updated regulations from the CDC. Area care facilities are no different.
While many of the coronavirus-related challenges they face are similar, the way each facility handles infection precautions, isolation and communication widely varies as they wait for vaccines to arrive.
The Daily Journal has recently been contacted by several facility employees who were concerned with their working conditions and who wished to remain anonymous. In order to protect their livelihoods, they have not been identified here.
• Two at the same facility spoke of residents being moved to different rooms without families being informed. When family arrived outside the resident’s original window for a socially-distanced visit, they couldn’t find their family member.
• One employee at a smaller residential care facility said their administrator likened the coronavirus to “the flu” this summer. The employee felt mask-wearing and hand-washing requirements were lax, as was temperature-taking, resulting in almost every employee or resident in the facility testing positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, the employee said a resident was hospitalized and died in St. Louis but the resident’s caseworker wasn’t informed the resident had been moved to a hospital in the city.
• At another nursing home, a resident believes an administrator admitted patients with COVID and moved them in with the general population before their quarantine period ended, in order to free up the room to admit more patients.
• Another employee talked about lax coronavirus precautions, violations of CDC guidelines, and employees who were said to have contracted coronavirus on the job, couldn’t work, and weren’t being paid during recuperation, even though other facilities in the area were paying their COVID-stricken employees who were quarantining at home.
But amid the news tips coming to the Daily Journal on how not to handle the coronavirus, the Daily Journal has also received communications from facilities who have indicated they’re doing all they can to limit infections among employees and residents, to keep the public informed of their infections and efforts, and when they can, to keep residents’ visits as close to family members as can safely be allowed under CDC guidelines.
In late summer, Southbrook Skilled Nursing by Americare was one of the first facilities in the area to experience a major outbreak this summer. The Sikeston-based corporation that owns the Farmington facility quickly sent a press release, made social media posts and informed families detailing the number of residents and employees who tested positive, what precautions were being taken to prevent spread, and how – and how often— both infected and noninfected residents and employees were being checked.
Patricia Cokington, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Americare, said the challenges posed by COVID-19 have been many, but they’re dedicated to doing everything they can for their residents and employees to mitigate its effects.
“We’re not going to tell you that we haven’t had cases, we can’t promise that we’re not going to, all we can say is we’re prepared, and here’s what we do, and that’s really what’s contained in the press releases as we chronicled when we lost residents, we reported it, and we talked about the state coming in,” she said by phone. “Any time in a skilled nursing facility when you have resident cases, they come in to do an inspection and you sign off that you’re doing everything you’re supposed to be doing.”
Farmington Presbyterian Manor, owned by Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America based in Wichita, Kansas, has also indicated an interest in transparency and coronavirus prevention and mitigation with both resident and employee care, according to anonymous workers who are familiar with home’s operations. They send press releases regularly.
Jane Hull, Farmington Presbyterian Manor executive director, indicated the battle against infection rates will continue.
“We remain vigilant amid the ongoing pandemic, prioritizing resident and employee safety,” she said.
Communications Director Lisa Cox with Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said care facilities are overseen by the Division of Regulation and Licensure, Section for Long-Term Care Regulation, and violations can be reported online at https://health.mo.gov/safety/abuse/index.php
“DHSS conducts inspections to ensure compliance with state regulations. If violations are found, a citation is issued and the facility must submit a plan of correction. A revisit is conducted to verify correction,” Cox said in an email.
She added that state inspection results can be found at https://healthapps.dhss.mo.gov/showmeltc/default.aspx
