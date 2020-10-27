AV moving to remote learning due to COVID cases

Because of the growing rate of positive COVID-19 cases this week in both students and staff, the Arcadia Valley School District announced on Tuesday afternoon that they will be moving to remote learning for the rest of this week as they fully assess the situation, according to a letter to parents released on Facebook.
“The safety of our kids, staff, and community is our first priority in this decision,” the letter said. “We will continue to communicate with the Iron County Health Department throughout this time.”
All students have access -- whether they have internet or not -- to five days of Alternative Methods of Instruction either preloaded on their Chromebooks or in the black folder that went home with students in the elementary school, the letter said. Each student is required to complete AMI days 1-3 for this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. If parents have any questions with accessing those, contact your child’s building office at 573-546-9700.
If the student is in the virtual learning platform, they will continue on that platform at this time and will not need to complete the AMI lessons.
“We hope to have a decision on next week, as soon as possible, as we know families have to make plans for childcare,” the letter continues. “Please continue to be flexible with us. We are trying our best to navigate through this with both our kids’ safety and their educational needs in mind. Our goal is to provide on-campus learning to those who wish to choose that option, we just have to do so both safely and effectively.”
The district will continue to serve drive-through breakfast and lunch in the elementary school loop between noon and 1 p.m. each day. This is free to all children 0-18 years of age.
“To say this year has brought an abundance of challenges would be an understatement,” the letter said. “We realize that these challenges have not just been on our campus but many of our families have had to deal with things as well. We also recognize the great need for schools to be open for our students and will do our best to continue to do that when we believe we can do so safely.”
The Iron County Health Department reported five new cases on Tuesday. The county now has 43 active and 227 total cases.
Trick-or-treating tips
The St. Francois County Health Center has released its tips for safer trick-or-treating this Halloween in the midst of a pandemic.
“Traditional Halloween activities are fun, but some can increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 or influenza,” the health department said. “Plan alternate ways to participate in Halloween.”
They recommend the following steps for safer trick-or-treating:
- Stay at least six feet away from others that do not live with you: indoors or outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time
- Wear a mask: make your cloth mask part of your costume; a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask; do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult; masks should not be worn by children under 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
- Wash your hands: bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people; use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol; parents, supervise young children using hand sanitizer; wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after you get home and before you eat any treats.
CDC guidance for Halloween and other holidays can be found on their website.
