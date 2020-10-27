AV moving to remote learning due to COVID cases

Because of the growing rate of positive COVID-19 cases this week in both students and staff, the Arcadia Valley School District announced on Tuesday afternoon that they will be moving to remote learning for the rest of this week as they fully assess the situation, according to a letter to parents released on Facebook.

“The safety of our kids, staff, and community is our first priority in this decision,” the letter said. “We will continue to communicate with the Iron County Health Department throughout this time.”

All students have access -- whether they have internet or not -- to five days of Alternative Methods of Instruction either preloaded on their Chromebooks or in the black folder that went home with students in the elementary school, the letter said. Each student is required to complete AMI days 1-3 for this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. If parents have any questions with accessing those, contact your child’s building office at 573-546-9700.

If the student is in the virtual learning platform, they will continue on that platform at this time and will not need to complete the AMI lessons.