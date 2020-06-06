AV senior saves mom's life

Next week, Arcadia Valley senior Shyanne Hotchkiss is set to graduate. This week, she saved her mom’s life.
Her mom, Toni, 49, went into cardiac arrest on Wednesday, and thankfully, Shyanne was home to do life-saving chest compressions.
“Once the EMTs got my mom stabilized at my home, the police officer came to me and told my aunt that, if I hadn’t been there, she would not be here with us and that I had actually saved her life. And that I should be very thankful that I knew what to do.”
According to Shyanne, she and her mom went to register and get insurance for her new car on Wednesday when her mom started to sweat profusely. She stepped outside the building for a moment and then told Shyanne that they needed to go back to the house to get some water and then they would come back.
“Take note that my mom is a very stubborn woman,” Shyanne said. “She does not go to the doctor. She almost refuses.”
Toni got some water and started to look a little better, Shyanne said, but was feeling like she had heartburn, which Shyanne now knows is a common heart-attack symptom for women.
She sat down next to Shyanne, but when she started to get back up, she fell back on the couch. Shyanne noticed that her pupils were dilated and she was making gurgling noises as she began to choke.
Shyanne immediately put her mom on her back and elevated her head, then called 911. Although she said she was frantic on the call, she remained calm enough to ask if chest compression were the right step to take.
“I was very scared and, for about a minute or so there, I was screaming for help,” Shyanne explained. “I didn’t know what to do. Then I kind of made myself calm down.”
She was frightened as her mom was turning purple and her tongue was sticking out, but she managed to continue chest compressions until the ambulance and police arrived.
“Once they got here, she was still in cardiac arrest,” Shyanne said, “and as I was giving her compressions, the (paramedics) checked her and they said she didn’t have a pulse. I kind of went into panic mode and didn’t want to stop giving compressions.”
One of the first responders carried Shyanne out of the house and tried to get her calm in the police car to keep her from running back into the house. The paramedic were able to shock Toni back to life.
“Whenever they told me she didn’t have a pulse, I immediately just went to the thought that I had just lost my mom, which she is absolutely my best friend,” Shyanne said. “I don’t have a father. I do, but he hasn’t been around. So it’s always been me, my mom, and my brother and she’s always taken care of us.
“And up until that point, I’ve always believed that my mom was basically invincible because she’s the strongest person I’ve ever known. So it was just really scary and frightening.”
The paramedics stabilized Toni and transported her to Iron County Medical Center.
During school this year, Shyanne did have to take a quiz to learn the basics of CPR.
“I’m happy that I was able to be able to remain calm to do what I did,” Shyanne added.
Shyanne’s older brother, Vincent, was working in Cape Girardeau, so her aunt who lived a couple of blocks away took Shyanne to the emergency room.
They stayed at the ER until they were given word that her mom was stable enough to be transported to Mercy Jefferson by Air Evac. They then headed to Mercy in the car and got there about the same time as the helicopter.
Toni was rushed into the Cath Lab where doctors discovered plaque and blockage in her arteries and decided she needed surgery to put in a stent. The doctors and nurses confirmed that Shyanne saved her mom’s life.
But she hasn’t been able to see her mom since it happened.
“I am not allowed to go in there to visit her due to COVID restrictions,” Shyanne said. “I was able to talk to her nurse, but the whole first day she was in the hospital, I could not go in there and see her or sit in a waiting room or anything like that.”
Once Shyanne brought her mom’s phone to the hospital, her mom was able to call and Facetime her. She was pretty groggy and unsure of what had happened the first time Shyanne got to talk to her.
“It was very frustrating for both me and my brother that we couldn’t go in and see her, even though we understand,” Shyanne added.
But Shyanne said she is feeling and looking better. She might get to come home on Monday or Tuesday.
Arcadia Valley’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for Friday. The thought of her mom not being there crossed her mind.
“I was worried that my mom wasn’t going to be able to see me graduate, which was almost fearful,” Shyanne said. “Because I know how proud she is of me and I’ve always wanted her to be proud of me. To not have her there, it just wouldn’t have felt right.”
Her family is super proud of her, according to her cousin Rae Callahan, who is a nurse.
“I work with people who are trained and have done it for years,” Callahan said, “but when it’s one of your loved ones, and someone you love most in the world, it is absolutely hard to gather your composure and do something like that. And she’s just beyond brave for doing it.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
