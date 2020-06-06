AV senior saves mom's life

Once Shyanne brought her mom’s phone to the hospital, her mom was able to call and Facetime her. She was pretty groggy and unsure of what had happened the first time Shyanne got to talk to her.

“It was very frustrating for both me and my brother that we couldn’t go in and see her, even though we understand,” Shyanne added.

But Shyanne said she is feeling and looking better. She might get to come home on Monday or Tuesday.

Arcadia Valley’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for Friday. The thought of her mom not being there crossed her mind.

“I was worried that my mom wasn’t going to be able to see me graduate, which was almost fearful,” Shyanne said. “Because I know how proud she is of me and I’ve always wanted her to be proud of me. To not have her there, it just wouldn’t have felt right.”

Her family is super proud of her, according to her cousin Rae Callahan, who is a nurse.

“I work with people who are trained and have done it for years,” Callahan said, “but when it’s one of your loved ones, and someone you love most in the world, it is absolutely hard to gather your composure and do something like that. And she’s just beyond brave for doing it.”

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

