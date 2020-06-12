Baby goats make stretching fun

It might be the cutest fitness trend yet. Goat yoga, which is yoga practiced with goats present, is taking place in all kinds of places all over the country.
The soft, friendly and adorable animals can be seen Saturday morning in the courtyard between Ophelia Boutique and The Old No. 102 Tap House & Wood Fired Pizza.
Participants purchased tickets to be part of this unique event called “Baby Goat Stretch Therapy.”
For about an hour and half, participants who already purchased tickets for this unique event called “Baby Goat Stretch Therapy” will do yoga while Nigerian Dwarf goats will roam around. The animals will interact with participants and may even climb on top of them during the early morning stretching and posing.
The event is sponsored by Ophelia Boutique and presented by Goats on D Go, which is a therapy program led by Kim Kingsland. Seven goats from Kingsland Farm will be part of this event: Edith, Dolly, Bunker, Katara, George, Gloria and Elly Mae.
Patrice Parson, who owns Ophelia, reached out to Kingsland to see if she knew anyone who had goats and found out Kingsland had just gotten hers. Another friend of Kingsland’s is her business partner. She also mentioned doing something like goat yoga. So they have been working together to get their business ready by Saturday.
The goats have been on the Kingslands’ farm for only a few months but this “Baby Goat Stretch Therapy” is their first “official” event.
“They are literally my favorite farm animal,” said Kingsland, “but I love all the animals!”
She has a quote on her Facebook page Goats on D Go: “Goats are silly creatures who will create joy and laughter in you all while calming your soul and ridding your body and mind of anxiety.”
Kingsland is leading the class.
“We don’t want to discourage anyone at any activity level with the word ‘yoga,’” she said. “We will be doing long stretches and participants can adjust the stretch to fit their fitness level.”
Kingsland said a large portion of the class will likely be “laughter and loving on the goats.”
She said they are very curious animals who love cookies and “anyone who is in their area, especially down on the goats’ level.”
Kingsland said, “Baby Goat Stretch Therapy is a healthy activity that once you do it you will look forward to the next time mainly because of these little baby goats.”
Although Saturday’s event is only open to participants who have already purchased tickets, there will be a meet-and-greet event with the goats at a later date.
Kingsland is working on planning and later scheduling regular baby goat stretch classes.
