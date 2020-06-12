Baby goats make stretching fun

The goats have been on the Kingslands’ farm for only a few months but this “Baby Goat Stretch Therapy” is their first “official” event.

“They are literally my favorite farm animal,” said Kingsland, “but I love all the animals!”

She has a quote on her Facebook page Goats on D Go: “Goats are silly creatures who will create joy and laughter in you all while calming your soul and ridding your body and mind of anxiety.”

Kingsland is leading the class.

“We don’t want to discourage anyone at any activity level with the word ‘yoga,’” she said. “We will be doing long stretches and participants can adjust the stretch to fit their fitness level.”

Kingsland said a large portion of the class will likely be “laughter and loving on the goats.”

She said they are very curious animals who love cookies and “anyone who is in their area, especially down on the goats’ level.”

Kingsland said, “Baby Goat Stretch Therapy is a healthy activity that once you do it you will look forward to the next time mainly because of these little baby goats.”