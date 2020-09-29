Belleview, Valley schools to move online for two weeks

Silvy said athletics and activities would continue because the district is closing on-site classes because of staffing limitations and not because of a recommendation from the health department due to spread.

The Belleview School District announced on Saturday that a student in junior high tested positive for the virus. As of Monday, the district moved to online classes. They plan to resume in-person classes on Oct. 12.

Superintendent Judd Marquis said in a letter to parents that they are working with the Iron County Health Department to promptly identify those who may have had close contact with the student to prevent further spread. He said they are also following guidance from the health department and the CDC to protect all students and staff members.

“I understand this is short notice and a burden on all our families,” Marquis said. “We appreciate your continued patience as we do our best to protect our children through this difficult time.”

Bismarck School District

The Bismarck School District announced on Tuesday that two elementary school students have tested positive for the virus.

This comes one day after the report of an individual at the high school testing positive.