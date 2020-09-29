Belleview, Valley schools to move online for two weeks

Two area schools are closing on-site classes for two weeks and transitioning to online learning due to COVID-19 cases.
The Valley School District in Caledonia announced on Monday that it would be moving classes online starting on Wednesday. They plan to switch back to on-site classes on Oct. 14, but plan to reassess as the date gets closer.
Between Friday and Monday, the district has received notification that five individuals, both students and staff members, have tested positive for the virus.
“The purpose for this closure is due to the number of staff members we have out due to positive COVID-19 cases, as well as staff members out on quarantine,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Silvy said in letter to parents. “Even with substitute teachers able to work, we are struggling to have everything covered and effectively educate our in-person students.”
Silvy said the district and the Washington County Health Department would be contacting individuals who are considered close contacts of the individuals.
“We understand this decision may put a burden on families; we have not taken this decision lightly,” Silvy said. “However, we feel moving all students to the distance learning option for this time period is the best decision with the current circumstances.”
On-site classes did happen on Tuesday, so that teachers could help prepare students for the transition to online.
Silvy said athletics and activities would continue because the district is closing on-site classes because of staffing limitations and not because of a recommendation from the health department due to spread.
The Belleview School District announced on Saturday that a student in junior high tested positive for the virus. As of Monday, the district moved to online classes. They plan to resume in-person classes on Oct. 12.
Superintendent Judd Marquis said in a letter to parents that they are working with the Iron County Health Department to promptly identify those who may have had close contact with the student to prevent further spread. He said they are also following guidance from the health department and the CDC to protect all students and staff members.
“I understand this is short notice and a burden on all our families,” Marquis said. “We appreciate your continued patience as we do our best to protect our children through this difficult time.”
Bismarck School District
The Bismarck School District announced on Tuesday that two elementary school students have tested positive for the virus.
This comes one day after the report of an individual at the high school testing positive.
In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Superintendent Jason King said parents of students who have been identified as close contacts will be contacted by district officials and those students will be expected to quarantine for 14 days after the last known contact. They will also be contacted by the St. Francois County Health Center.
Presbyterian Manor
One direct resident care employee and one non-direct resident care employee have tested positive for COVID-19 at Farmington Presbyterian Manor, according to a release from the facility on Tuesday.
As part of ongoing surveillance testing, 133 employees were tested on Sept. 24. Of those tested, 132 were negative and one employee tested positive.
The direct-care employee last worked Sept. 22. The employee notified the campus Sept. 23 that a close personal contact had tested positive for the virus. The employee was removed from the work schedule and instructed to participate in the employee testing. The positive result was received Saturday morning. The employee had tested negative in prior rounds of surveillance testing.
The second employee, who does not provide direct resident care, passed pre-shift screening and wore personal protective equipment on their last shift worked on Sept. 25. After the shift, the employee began to experience signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The employee learned a close personal contact tested positive for the virus and sought testing on Sunday. The employee called the campus to report the positive result on Monday.
The St. Francois County Health Department has been notified of the new positive tests. The facility plans to continue with employee surveillance testing as required by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
All residents were tested Monday at the direction of the St. Francois County Health Center, and all residents tested negative for the virus. Residents will be tested weekly until the campus goes 14 days without a positive test.
Surveillance testing requires all employees, agency employees, volunteers, hospice, lab and therapy providers at our campus to be tested on a frequency determined by the county’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate. Based on the county positivity rate for COVID-19 tests, the campus is testing employees twice a week. Employees were also tested on Monday and will be tested again Wednesday.
Families were notified by telephone of the positive results. The employees who tested positive are recovering outside of the community.
“We will continue to keep the safety of our residents and employees top of mind,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s vice president for health and wellness and chief infection preventionist.
All employees who test positive will remain in isolation until cleared to return to work by the health center.
Farmington Presbyterian Manor continues to screen all employees as they enter the community building for a shift and before they have any direct contact with residents. In addition, staff members are wearing masks per CDC recommendations.
Area counties
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases and one new probable case on Tuesday. There are now 19 active cases, 227 total cases, and 11 total probable cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported one new case. The county now has 18 active and 123 total cases.
