Biking across Missouri on the MKT

Registration opened online on March 3 for the 2020 Katy Trail Ride, a ride on the nation's longest developed rail-to-trail. The annual weeklong bicycle ride is scheduled to take place June 22-26, traveling across Missouri on the Katy Trail.

Sponsored by Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Parks Foundation, this scenic bicycle ride is approximately 231 miles from Clinton to St. Charles. The 2020 Katy Trail Ride allows bicyclists to experience the entire Katy Trail State Park, taking travelers through many of Missouri's rural communities, along open fields and between the Missouri River and its bordering bluffs. Daily mileage ranges from 37 to 67 miles. Stops will include Sedalia, Boonville, Jefferson City and Marthasville.

Participation is limited to 350 people and the deadline for registration is May 5. The registration fee includes breakfast and dinner daily, outdoor camping spaces each night, hot shower facilities, gear shuttle, support stops and a Katy Trail Ride t-shirt and water bottle.

Transportation between St. Charles and Clinton on June 21 or June 26 will be available along with roundtrip transportation from Columbia to Clinton on June 21 and St. Charles to Columbia on June 26 for an additional fee.