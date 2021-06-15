BJC HealthCare announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

BJC HealthCare announced Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The system will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15.

BJC said in a press release that the mid-September deadline was set in anticipation of the upcoming flu season. Colder, dryer weather can make it easier for viruses to spread, and some health experts are concerned that the autumn will bring increased transmission of COVID-19.

BJC President/CEO Rich Liekweg said in a statement that 75% of the system's employees have already been vaccinated.

"As a health care provider, major employer and a community leader, BJC wants to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep our patients, our valued workforce, and our communities safe," Liekweg said. "The available vaccines are among the most effective and safest ever developed."

BJC HealthCare, as of last year, had 29,305 employees in the St. Louis area. The system has 15 hospitals, and spans the greater metropolitan area, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

Washington University announced in late April that the vaccines would be required for students. At the time, the university said employees were strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, but not mandated to.

