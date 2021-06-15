BJC HealthCare announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

BJC HealthCare announced Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees.
The system will require employees to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15.
BJC said in a press release that the mid-September deadline was set in anticipation of the upcoming flu season. Colder, dryer weather can make it easier for viruses to spread, and some health experts are concerned that the autumn will bring increased transmission of COVID-19.
BJC President/CEO Rich Liekweg said in a statement that 75% of the system's employees have already been vaccinated.
"As a health care provider, major employer and a community leader, BJC wants to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep our patients, our valued workforce, and our communities safe," Liekweg said. "The available vaccines are among the most effective and safest ever developed."
BJC HealthCare, as of last year, had 29,305 employees in the St. Louis area. The system has 15 hospitals, and spans the greater metropolitan area, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
Washington University announced in late April that the vaccines would be required for students. At the time, the university said employees were strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, but not mandated to.
St. Louis University on June 8 announced a vaccine requirement for students, faculty and staff returning to campus in the fall.
Three other health systems in the region, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke's Hospital, had not instituted vaccine requirements for employees as of Tuesday.
The Houston Methodist Hospital system was the first major U.S. health care system to institute a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees. Employees later filed a lawsuit over the vaccine mandate, which was recently dismissed by a federal judge.
Missouri reported 580 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 26 more deaths due to the virus. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases was 369, up from 250 at the beginning of June, but still significantly down from a peak of 4,723 in November, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 14 new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the area, and a total of 119 virus patients across area BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke's Hospital facilities. Task force data lags two days.
The pace of vaccinations has slowed dramatically in Missouri, since a peak in April. The state on Tuesday reported a seven-day average of 12,245 doses administered, down from 50,020 in mid-April. Missouri now lags well behind the nationwide rate of 52.6% of the population having received at least one dose, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data accessed Tuesday.