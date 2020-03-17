BJC HealthCare implements a temporary limited visitor policy
BJC HealthCare, which includes Parkland Health Center, is putting special restrictions in place for visitors at all locations at this time to help protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. This is a measure being taken by many health systems and hospitals throughout the region.

“The health and safety of our patients, visitors, staff and community is our highest priority, at BJC and throughout our region,” said Clay Dunagan, MD, BJC senior vice president and chief clinical officer. “We appreciate the understanding and support of hospital visitors during these extraordinary times, as we make every effort to protect the health and safety of our patients, team members and visitors.”

Key changes regarding the special visiting policy include the following:

Visitors who are experiencing signs of illness cannot visit until they return to health;

One visitor at a time for each patient including:

  • Inpatient care units
  • Emergency departments
  • Intensive care units
  • Outpatient surgery and procedure areas
  • Medical offices and clinics

Two visitors at a time are permitted in obstetrics and pediatrics;

Visitors under the age of 16 are not permitted, including siblings;

All visitors will be asked screening questions;

Visitors are urged to follow hand hygiene and any other protection that is needed for the patient;

Keep in mind that additional restrictions may apply in certain high-risk areas such as cancer, transplant and where patients have compromised immune systems.

