BJC postponing some elective procedures; Parkland encourages preventative care

She also wants to assure community members that it is safe to come in for those appointments even with the pandemic.

In order to keep the community safe, she said, they are screening all staff and patients before they come in, thoroughly disinfecting each exam room in between patients, maintaining some visitor restrictions, reformatting waiting rooms for social distancing, staggering appointments to reduce patients in the waiting rooms, and requiring everyone to wear face coverings in their facilities.

They also have virtual appointments available.

“I know there's a lot of fear because they think, ‘oh, there's COVID in the hospital,’” Taliaferro said. “And yes, we do have patients that come and seek treatment for COVID-19 in here. But we do all of those things to keep others from getting COVID while they're in our facility.”

They also keep those who have COVID or are suspected to have COVID separate from regular patients, she added.

To get help finding a physician, call 800-392-0936.

Parkland also has a new convenient care open. The office is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.