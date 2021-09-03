Bonne Terre family shares experience with unexpected diabetes diagnosis

"He immediately recognized that Aron was critically ill with what looked like DKA; activated the rapid response team and me; and then accompanied Aron and Donna down to the emergency room.”

Advanced Care at St. Louis Children’s Hospital

In PHC’s ER, the team drew Aron’s blood, which indicated his blood sugar was off the charts at well over 600 mg/dl (normal blood glucose level for children is between 60 and 110 mg/dl). He was then prepped for transfer to St. Louis Children's Hospital. Vandeven assumed he would be taken via ambulance and that she would ride along with him. But the ER team informed her that he would have to be taken via helicopter.

“That’s when I really lost it,” said Vandeven. “I sat and watched the helicopter fly away, which was the most helpless feeling. I just wanted to be with him.”

Vandeven, her husband and their four other children drove 75 miles from PHC to Children's. Although she knew Aron was in good hands, Vandeven was dealing with the uncertainty and anxiety about his condition. She just wanted to see her son and know that he was going to be OK.

With the COVID-19 protocols, Vandeven’s husband and children couldn’t visit Aron. So, they made the trek home, while Vandeven stayed behind with Aron.