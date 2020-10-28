COVID-19 cases up 98 in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 98 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are now 425 active cases; of those, 21 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 77 are related to long-term care facilities.

Since March 22, there have been 3,190 total cases in the county.

Hospitalizations have gone up one since Monday.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported six new cases. The county now has 87 active, 432 total, and 16 total probable cases.