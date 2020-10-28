 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases up 98 in SFC
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 cases up 98 in SFC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Health Center prepares for coronavirus
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 98 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are now 425 active cases; of those, 21 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 77 are related to long-term care facilities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since March 22, there have been 3,190 total cases in the county.

Hospitalizations have gone up one since Monday.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported six new cases. The county now has 87 active, 432 total, and 16 total probable cases.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci: US may not be back to normal until 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News