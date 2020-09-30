COVID-19 cases up by 111 in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 111 new cases on Wednesday.

There are now 502 active cases in the county; of those, 188 are related to the outbreaks in the Department of Corrections and 25 are related to long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations have gone up four since Monday.

Cases in individuals ages 0-21 have risen by 14.

For the third straight day, the Bismarck School District reported a case of COVID-19 on campus. On Wednesday, the district announced a high school student has tested positive for the virus.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Jason King said parents of students who have been identified as close contacts will be contacted by district officials and those students will be expected to quarantine for 14 days after the last known contact. They will also be contacted by the St. Francois County Health Center.

On Tuesday, they reported that two elementary school students have COVID, and on Monday, it was an individual in the high school.

Area counties