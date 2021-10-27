COVID-19 cases up slightly in SFC; all boosters available for eligible state residents

Cases of COVID-19 were up slightly in St. Francois County last week, but the testing positivity rate is down.

For the week of Oct. 17-23, there were 44 cases recorded, according to the St. Francois County Health Center. Of those cases, 32 were confirmed through PCR test and 12 were probable.

The testing positivity rate for the week was 4.2%, down from 5%.

The week before there were 39 (30 PCR, nine probable) cases recorded.

The number of COVID-related deaths did go up by two over the week, giving the county 166 since the start of the pandemic.

In Madison County, the health department recorded 19 new cases last week. There are 15 active cases in the county.

The Washington County Health Department reported 22 new cases over the last week. There are nine active cases and the positivity rate is 4.2%.

In Ste. Genevieve County, there were 20 new cases, according to the state’s COVID dashboard. The positivity rate is down to 11%.