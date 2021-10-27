COVID-19 cases up slightly in SFC; all boosters available for eligible state residents

Cases of COVID-19 were up slightly in St. Francois County last week, but the testing positivity rate is down.
For the week of Oct. 17-23, there were 44 cases recorded, according to the St. Francois County Health Center. Of those cases, 32 were confirmed through PCR test and 12 were probable.
The testing positivity rate for the week was 4.2%, down from 5%.
The week before there were 39 (30 PCR, nine probable) cases recorded.
The number of COVID-related deaths did go up by two over the week, giving the county 166 since the start of the pandemic.
In Madison County, the health department recorded 19 new cases last week. There are 15 active cases in the county.
The Washington County Health Department reported 22 new cases over the last week. There are nine active cases and the positivity rate is 4.2%.
In Ste. Genevieve County, there were 20 new cases, according to the state’s COVID dashboard. The positivity rate is down to 11%.
Last Friday, the Iron County Health Department reported 11 new cases — two of which were breakthrough — for the week. The county also recorded three new COVID-related deaths for a total of 10 in 2021, all of which were unvaccinated. As of Friday, there were 10 active cases.
Boosters available
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots are now being administered to eligible Missourians, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
Following federal guidance issued from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the DHSS has amended the state’s standing orders for Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine administration for those who are eligible for a booster shot.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series.
- 65 years and older
- Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
- Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
- Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
For those who got the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
“While it is important that those who are eligible begin getting their booster doses, 36% of Missourians age 12 and up haven’t yet received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s not too late to do so,” said Donald Kauerauf, director of DHSS, in a news release. “Taking that step now would provide one with a high level of protection for the holidays.”
Research shows that all COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, according to DHSS. Individuals should only get a booster shot when it is recommended, not earlier.
COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get their booster shot at the same location they received their initial series. Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider and schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.
The St. Francois County Health Center offers free vaccines and boosters Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is required. They are located at 1025 West Main Street in Park Hills.
The Madison County Health Department will be offering booster shots to those eligible starting Thursday. Appointments are encouraged. The number to call is 573-783-2747. They are located at 105 Armory Street in Fredericktown.
