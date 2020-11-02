COVID-19 deaths continue to rise

Area counties reported four new COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend.

The St. Francois County Health Center and Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported one death each on Monday, and the Madison County Health Department reported a death on both Sunday and Monday.

The health center also reported 86 new confirmed cases in St. Francois County on Monday. This brings the county's total to 3,405 confirmed cases and 29 deaths since March 22.

There are 522 active cases; of those, 42 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 84 are related to long-term care facilities.

The Madison County Health Department reported seven new cases on Monday. The county has 80 active cases, 607 total cases, and nine deaths.

They have also started reporting antigen rapid tests results as probable cases. Probable cases are included in the daily increase.

"The antigen test is an acceptable method of testing, but is not sensitive enough to detect small amounts of the virus," the health department said. "Therefore the negative test has the potential to be false negative, due to the individual not having a high enough viral load. Therefore, the CDC requires us to report these cases as probable and not positive."