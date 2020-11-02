COVID-19 deaths continue to rise

Area counties reported four new COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend.
The St. Francois County Health Center and Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported one death each on Monday, and the Madison County Health Department reported a death on both Sunday and Monday.
The health center also reported 86 new confirmed cases in St. Francois County on Monday. This brings the county's total to 3,405 confirmed cases and 29 deaths since March 22.
There are 522 active cases; of those, 42 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 84 are related to long-term care facilities.
The Madison County Health Department reported seven new cases on Monday. The county has 80 active cases, 607 total cases, and nine deaths.
They have also started reporting antigen rapid tests results as probable cases. Probable cases are included in the daily increase.
"The antigen test is an acceptable method of testing, but is not sensitive enough to detect small amounts of the virus," the health department said. "Therefore the negative test has the potential to be false negative, due to the individual not having a high enough viral load. Therefore, the CDC requires us to report these cases as probable and not positive."
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported nine new cases. The county now has 43 active, 466 total, and 16 total probable cases.
The Iron County Health Department reported 21 new cases, bringing their total to 76 active and 287 total cases.
Arcadia Valley update
The Arcadia Valley School District announced on Friday afternoon that they would be extending remote learning through this week.
"Over the last week our cases of students and staff testing positive has seen a dramatic increase," the district's update said. "We have been in communication with our health department and other school districts in similar positions."
They hope to return to in-school learning on Nov. 9. They are planning to continue to serve free drive-through breakfast and lunch between noon and 1 p.m. in the elementary school loop.
"We know this is hard on children and families," the update said. "The safety of our students, staff, and community will remain our priority. Faculty and staff will be on campus working and available to be contacted through email as well. Please let us know how we can help."
