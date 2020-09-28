COVID-19 deaths rise by three in area counties

As per DHSS criteria, the health center is prioritizing cases involving kids 3 through 21, so they can control school outbreaks.

In September, the number of cases in ages 0-9 has risen by 22; in ages 10-19, they have gone up by 65.

“Be patient with us,” Elliott said. “I know we are behind, and again, the volume of cases has really affected our ability to be able to investigate in a timely manner, which is imperative for contact tracing.”

The health center is still trying to hire more contract tracers and nurses, she said.

The St. Francois County Commission awarded the health center roughly $584,000 in CARES Act funding, she said, which they haven’t received yet.

“But I do you think we will receive that soon,” Elliott explained. “We're working on a memorandum of understanding with the county and the state, so that we can have access to that funding.”

The health center’s 54-page application for the funding can be viewed on their website.

She said $300,000 of the funding was slated to go toward testing, but that can’t happen without more nurses. And contract testing is mandated to be the first priority.