COVID-19 testing location opens in Fredericktown

Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy announced on their Facebook page Monday that the Fredericktown location has been approved as one of five pharmacies in the state to have a drive-thru testing location for COVID-19.
In order to receive a free COVID-19 test you will need to visit www.doineedacovid19test.com
Once on the site you will need to scroll down, click on Missouri and then select Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy-Fredericktown to register for the test.
"You must bring your registration voucher with you when you arrive," Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy said in their post." All testing is done from your vehicle. There will be a special area marked off in our parking lot for you to use, and staff will be available to help guide you through the process."
Testing is taking place May 19-22 and May 26-29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, while the supply of testing kits lasts.
Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy Business Manager Debbie Hamby said the test is a self-administered nasal swab that is completed from your vehicle.
"On the website, you'll be able to look at qualifying symptoms that make you eligible for the test, view a video of how the test is administered, as well as view testing locations and register for an appointment time," Hamby said.
Doineedacovid19test.com says the program is part of the public-private partnership announced March 12 and eTrueNorth is working in partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, state and local officials, and pharmacy and lab partners to open testing sites in areas of need.
eTrueNorth says 95% of the U.S. population lives within 5 miles of a pharmacy. They said their vision is a future where consumers can access healthcare services at their local pharmacy.
"The entire process is designed to be as safe as possible," Hamby said. "When you pull into our parking lot for your test, you'll pull in to designated parking spots. One staff member will be outside to assist you, and they will be wearing full PPE, gown, gloves, face shield and mask."
Hamby said those coming to be tested will follow written prompts while the necessary information is collected before they are instructed to lower the window slightly for the test kit.
"You'll self-administer the test, seal everything back up in the bag and drop it into a tote," Hamby said. "It's all a very minimal contact situation. We will ship the kits off via FedEx to be processed and the patient will be notified of the results within two to three days."
Hamby said Health Mart Pharmacies have been working in collaboration with the Department of Human Services to be able to provide local testing sites.
"We are very fortunate to have our Fredericktown store be chosen, since they are in an area with little to no competition from big box pharmacy chains," Hamby said. "It's also a more rural area that is trying to meet the needs of a relatively under-served part of the state."
Hamby said tests are not limited to people in the Fredericktown area and can assist anyone in the Southeast Missouri area.
"That's why they have made it easy to jump online for the registration process," Hamby said. "All you have to do is drive to the store, remain in your vehicle, and we will assist you from there!"
Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy has locations in Fredericktown, Desloge, Farmington, Ironton and Piedmont.
"We are a fun place to do business with and we pride ourselves in delivering a top-notch customer experience at all time," Hamby said.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
