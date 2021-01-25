COVID-19 testing sites plentiful in Parkland

Upcoming sites in the area are:

Viburnum Medical Clinic, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cap America in Fredericktown, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Requirements for testing vary from site to site. So it’s best to call the site first.

For example, the state sites just require registration.

The BJC drive-through testing centers are available to those who have been referred by their care provider or who have completed the free online or phone pre-screening, according to its site.

CVS requires a person to answer a few questions to see if they qualify, its website states.

Contact tracing update

The St. Francois County Health Center has recently contracted with Talent Boost, a COVID-19 Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Company.

According to the health center, if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been listed as a close contact to a positive case, you will receive a phone call from a Talent Boost employee to gather the necessary information.

Here’s what you can expect from Talent Boost: