COVID-19 testing sites plentiful in Parkland

While most of the focus these days is on the COVID-19 vaccine, testing for the virus is still needed.
According to the BJC Health Care website, for the general public, testing is recommended for:
- people who have symptoms of COVID-19
- people who have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19
- people who have been asked or referred to get testing by their health care provider or local or state health department
- those about to have surgery or invasive procedures
There are two tests commonly used to detect the virus: polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and antigen. Both tests are done with a nasal swab.
PCR tests take longer to process the results, according to the BJC Health Care site, but are more accurate at detecting the virus.
To find a place to get test, there are several resources.
The St. Francois County Health Center has a list of places in the county that offer testing.
- BJC Medical Arts 573-756-6751
- CVS Pharmacy 573-701-0639
- Farmington Physician Associates (current patients only) 573-760-7920
- Great Mines Health Center 573-664-1100
- Medical Arts Convenient Care 573-760-8253
- Midwest Health Group 573-747-1510
- Parkland Health Center 573-756-6451
- Quality Health Care 573-431-4449
- Walgreens-Bonne Terre 573-358-3311
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also has list of testing sites at https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/mobile-testing.php.
The list includes these additional sites in the Parkland area.
St. Francois County
- Midwest Innovation Laboratory in Farmington 573-218-9871 and in Park Hills 573-426-0060
Ste. Genevieve County
- Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital 573-883-7746
- Pointe Basse Family Health Care 573-883-7746
Madison County
- EBO MD 573-561-5051
Iron County
- Iron County Medical Clinic 573-546-0602 or 866-902-0582
- Annapolis Family Clinic 573-598-4213 or 866-598-4213
- Viburnum Medical Clinic 573-244-5406 or 866-517-1807
The state also offers free testing sites. A list of the sites are at https://mako.exchange/splash/MOmakotesting/. Registration for testing is available on the site, too.
Upcoming sites in the area are:
- Viburnum Medical Clinic, Jan. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cap America in Fredericktown, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Requirements for testing vary from site to site. So it’s best to call the site first.
For example, the state sites just require registration.
The BJC drive-through testing centers are available to those who have been referred by their care provider or who have completed the free online or phone pre-screening, according to its site.
CVS requires a person to answer a few questions to see if they qualify, its website states.
Contact tracing update
The St. Francois County Health Center has recently contracted with Talent Boost, a COVID-19 Case Investigation and Contact Tracing Company.
According to the health center, if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been listed as a close contact to a positive case, you will receive a phone call from a Talent Boost employee to gather the necessary information.
Here’s what you can expect from Talent Boost:
- You will receive a phone call from either 573-361-5444 OR 636-735-7517.
- If you decline the call or if the call appears as “Spam Risk”, they will leave a message with a call back number. Please call them back.
- The caller will not ask for Social Security numbers or any sort of bank account/credit card information.
- The caller will ask for your name and date of birth.
- Talent Boost will not call a child’s phone. As long as the parent’s number is on record with the COVID-19 testing site, that is the number that will be called.
The SFCHC said it has decided to contract with this company to ensure timely contacts and to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.