COVID cases declining in SFC; Pfizer booster available for eligible individuals

COVID-19 related deaths in St. Francois County have risen by 23 so far in September.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID dashboard, as of Wednesday, the county has 151 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. That number was 128 at the beginning on the month and 132 about halfway through the month.
The St. Francois County Health Center reported 151 total new cases for the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25; of those cases, 114 were confirmed through PCR tests and 37 were probable.
The seven-day testing positivity rate was 12.9%.
There have been a total of 975 cases recorded from Aug. 29 to Sept. 25, according to the health center. But the number of new cases each week has been dropping. At the beginning of the month there were 342 new cases for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 and the positivity rate was 16.5%.
Of the population for the county, 36.4% have completed vaccination for COVID.
Area counties
According to the Washington County Health Department, the county recorded five new deaths and 50 new cases over the past week. There are 61 active cases. The seven-day positivity rate is down to 7.4%.
In Madison County, the health department reported 44 new cases over the past week. There are 48 active cases in the county. According to the state dashboard, there have been four deaths in September.
According to the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department, there are 22 active cases. The state dashboard reported 28 new cases in the past seven days and three deaths in September.
On Friday, the Iron County Health Department reported 39 cases for the past week; of those, three were breakthrough cases. There are 49 active cases in the county.
Booster doses
The St. Francois County Health Center announced this week on Facebook that it will now be providing Pfizer booster doses to eligible individuals.
According to DHSS, Missourians who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series based on new CDC guidance.
Those who are now eligible include:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster.
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster.
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster.
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g. frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders)
The list of medical conditions categorized as high-risk by the CDC is available here: https://www.cdc.gov/.../people-with-medical-conditions.html. Missourians with an underlying medical condition are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider about whether a booster shot is right for them.
DHSS said federal health experts are still reviewing data from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) and will decide when recipients may be eligible for a booster shot. Missouri providers will be ready to administer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots when they are recommended.
