COVID cases declining in SFC; Pfizer booster available for eligible individuals

COVID-19 related deaths in St. Francois County have risen by 23 so far in September.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID dashboard, as of Wednesday, the county has 151 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. That number was 128 at the beginning on the month and 132 about halfway through the month.

The St. Francois County Health Center reported 151 total new cases for the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25; of those cases, 114 were confirmed through PCR tests and 37 were probable.

The seven-day testing positivity rate was 12.9%.

There have been a total of 975 cases recorded from Aug. 29 to Sept. 25, according to the health center. But the number of new cases each week has been dropping. At the beginning of the month there were 342 new cases for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 and the positivity rate was 16.5%.

Of the population for the county, 36.4% have completed vaccination for COVID.

Area counties

According to the Washington County Health Department, the county recorded five new deaths and 50 new cases over the past week. There are 61 active cases. The seven-day positivity rate is down to 7.4%.

