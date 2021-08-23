COVID cases in SFC still rising

St. Francois County averaged 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 a day over the past seven days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services dashboard.

As of Monday, there was a total of 162 cases recorded over the past week, for a 13.7% positivity rate, which is up from 12.1% last week.

Three weeks ago, that number for the county was 85 cases over a seven-day period.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, there are 12 active offender cases and two active staff cases at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. At the Farmington facility, there is one active staff case.

As for the vaccine, 32.7% of the county’s population has completed vaccination. The Department of Corrections lists the offender vaccination rate as 67% in its 22 facilities.

With the FDA granting full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for people age 16 and older on Monday, Parkland Health Center reminded community members that the Pfizer vaccine is available at all BJC HealthCare vaccine clinics. An appointment can be made at https://www.bjc.org/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines.