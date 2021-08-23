COVID cases in SFC still rising

St. Francois County averaged 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 a day over the past seven days, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services dashboard.
As of Monday, there was a total of 162 cases recorded over the past week, for a 13.7% positivity rate, which is up from 12.1% last week.
Three weeks ago, that number for the county was 85 cases over a seven-day period.
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, there are 12 active offender cases and two active staff cases at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. At the Farmington facility, there is one active staff case.
As for the vaccine, 32.7% of the county’s population has completed vaccination. The Department of Corrections lists the offender vaccination rate as 67% in its 22 facilities.
With the FDA granting full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for people age 16 and older on Monday, Parkland Health Center reminded community members that the Pfizer vaccine is available at all BJC HealthCare vaccine clinics. An appointment can be made at https://www.bjc.org/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department is now scheduling appointments for those immunocompromised individuals who are eligible for a third dose.
The individual must have completed the Moderna series at least 28 days ago.
“As of now third doses have only been approved for immunocompromised people,” the health department said. “Please call to set an appointment only if you fall into this category.”
Appointments can be made at 573-883-7411.
According to DHSS, medical conditions and treatments that qualify individuals include, but are not limited to:
- Solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications
- Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Primary immunodeficiency (eg., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndromes)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response
The Ste. Genevieve Health Department holds vaccine clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment. But this Thursday (Aug. 26), they will be offering the vaccine until 8 p.m. An appointment is required.
There are 19 active COVID-19 cases in Ste. Genevieve County as of Friday. According to the state’s numbers, the positivity rate is 17.1% over the past seven days; 34.2% of the population have completed vaccination.
In Washington County, there are 89 active cases, according to the health department. There were 91 new cases and one new death recorded over the past week. The positivity rate is 13.9%.
According to the Department of Corrections, the Potosi facility has five active staff cases.
In the county, 23.8% of the population have completed vaccination.
There are 53 active cases in Madison County, the health department said on Sunday. They recorded 55 new cases last week. The positivity rate is 14.9%.
As for vaccination, 27.6% of the population has completed the series.
In Iron County, the health department said on Friday that there was 59 active cases. The county has recorded 56 cases over the past week for a positivity rate of 19%. The health department also updated the COVID-related deaths in the county in 2021 to two.
In the county, 29.1% of the population have completed the vaccination series.
