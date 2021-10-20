 Skip to main content
COVID cases still down; Madison County hosting vaccine clinic
COVID cases still down; Madison County hosting vaccine clinic

WEB Madison County Health Department

The Madison County Health Department has moved to a new building located at 105 Armory St.

 Victoria Kemper

The number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline in most of the Parkland area.

According to the St. Francois County Health Center, cases were down 17 last week.

For the week of Oct. 10-16, the county recorded 39 new cases; of those 30 were confirmed through PCR testing and nine were probable. The testing positivity rate is down to 5%.

The number of COVID-related deaths did go up by three over the week, giving the county 164 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In Madison County, the health department reported 30 new cases over the past week. There are 24 active cases in the county.

The health department will host a late-night vaccine clinic Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. They are located at 105 Armory Street in Fredericktown.

“This shot clinic will be open to anyone needing to get any vaccines,” the health department stated. “We will be offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, flu, and all other vaccines.”

Appointments are not required, but if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, call 573-783-2747.

The Washington County Health Department reported 45 new cases from Oct. 5-15. As of Friday, there were 26 active cases in the county and the testing positivity rate was 9.8%.

On Friday, the Iron County Health Department reported 11 new cases (two break-through) and three deaths for that week. There have now been 10 deaths in the county in 2021, all unvaccinated. There are 10 active cases.

According to the numbers from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the cases in Ste. Genevieve County have gone up. There were 35 confirmed cases over the past seven days. The positivity rate has risen from 10.7% to 17.2%.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

