COVID cases still down; Madison County hosting vaccine clinic

The number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline in most of the Parkland area.

According to the St. Francois County Health Center, cases were down 17 last week.

For the week of Oct. 10-16, the county recorded 39 new cases; of those 30 were confirmed through PCR testing and nine were probable. The testing positivity rate is down to 5%.

The number of COVID-related deaths did go up by three over the week, giving the county 164 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In Madison County, the health department reported 30 new cases over the past week. There are 24 active cases in the county.

The health department will host a late-night vaccine clinic Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. They are located at 105 Armory Street in Fredericktown.

“This shot clinic will be open to anyone needing to get any vaccines,” the health department stated. “We will be offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, flu, and all other vaccines.”

Appointments are not required, but if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment, call 573-783-2747.