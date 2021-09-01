COVID numbers up in August

August is in the books and several local health departments have totaled up their COVID-19 numbers for the month.
St. Francois County’s numbers can be found on the state’s COVID dashboard on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.
According to the dashboard, St. Francois County has recorded seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in August, bringing the county’s total to 128 since the pandemic began. That total could still increase.
The county has recorded 248 confirmed cases over the past seven days. On Aug. 23, that number was 162. The testing positivity rate has risen to 17.4% from 15.1% in the last week.
According to the Madison County Health Department, there were 205 confirmed cases last month and 55 in the last week. The testing positivity rate is 13.6%.
The positivity rate right now for the entire state is 12.2%.
As for what residents should be doing to reduce the spread of the virus, the health department is urging residents to continue to practice social distancing and to wear face masks in areas where social distancing isn’t possible.
“We need to be diligent with hygiene practices of washing our hands frequently, covering our coughs and sneezes, and disposing of all tissues or towels we use immediately,” the health department’s Facebook post continued.
Vaccination, they said, is another step residents can take.
“By getting vaccinated, this will help protect you from serious illness should you contract COVID and (it) reduces hospitalizations, especially for those who have no underlying health conditions,” the post said.
According to the Washington County Health Department, there were 400 confirmed cases in the county in August and 101 of those cases were ages 18 and under.
There were 174 new cases and two deaths confirmed over the past week. There are 170 active cases and a testing positivity rate of 18.6%.
“Social distance and wear a mask when unable to do so,” the health department’s update on Facebook said. “Get vaccinated. Wash your hands. We are in high levels of transmission so please take precautions to protect yourself and your family.”
The health department is urging residents to get tested if they are sick, and if they are positive, to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.
If you are close contact to a positive, they are asking residents to quarantine for 10 days past their exposure date. This includes not going to school or daycare or being around others. Residents are asked to notify their work and follow their protocol.
“You may not go out except to the doctor if you have symptoms,” the update said.
The Iron County Health Department posted its most recent numbers last Friday. There were 77 new cases last week and 72 active cases. There have been 12 total breakthrough cases recorded.
Last week, the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported there had been 196 cases so far for August with five days left to go. That number was double the combined number for May, June, and July.
The percentage of the population that has completed vaccination in the area counties is as follows: Ste. Genevieve 35.1%, St. Francois 33.7%, Iron 29.9%, Madison 28.7%, and Washington 24.6%.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.