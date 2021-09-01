COVID numbers up in August

Vaccination, they said, is another step residents can take.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“By getting vaccinated, this will help protect you from serious illness should you contract COVID and (it) reduces hospitalizations, especially for those who have no underlying health conditions,” the post said.

According to the Washington County Health Department, there were 400 confirmed cases in the county in August and 101 of those cases were ages 18 and under.

There were 174 new cases and two deaths confirmed over the past week. There are 170 active cases and a testing positivity rate of 18.6%.

“Social distance and wear a mask when unable to do so,” the health department’s update on Facebook said. “Get vaccinated. Wash your hands. We are in high levels of transmission so please take precautions to protect yourself and your family.”

The health department is urging residents to get tested if they are sick, and if they are positive, to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

If you are close contact to a positive, they are asking residents to quarantine for 10 days past their exposure date. This includes not going to school or daycare or being around others. Residents are asked to notify their work and follow their protocol.