COVID-related deaths rise by 9 in area counties

COVID-19-related deaths continue to climb in the area.

The St. Francois County Health Center reported four new confirmed deaths on Monday.

That brings the county’s total to 22 deaths.

“The community members were of advanced age and had other underlying medical conditions,” the health center said.

The Iron County Health Department also reported the county’s first COVID-related death.

The health department said the person was in the 70-79 age group.

“No other information will be released regarding this person,” the update said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this individual.”

On Saturday, the Madison County Health Department reported the county’s fourth COVID-related death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and caregivers,” the health department said.

The Washington County Health Department reported three new deaths on Friday night.

Cases continue to increase, as well.

On Monday, the health center reported 78 new COVID cases in St. Francois County.