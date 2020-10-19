COVID-related deaths rise by 9 in area counties

COVID-19-related deaths continue to climb in the area.
The St. Francois County Health Center reported four new confirmed deaths on Monday.
That brings the county’s total to 22 deaths.
“The community members were of advanced age and had other underlying medical conditions,” the health center said.
The Iron County Health Department also reported the county’s first COVID-related death.
The health department said the person was in the 70-79 age group.
“No other information will be released regarding this person,” the update said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this individual.”
On Saturday, the Madison County Health Department reported the county’s fourth COVID-related death.
“Our thoughts are with the family and caregivers,” the health department said.
The Washington County Health Department reported three new deaths on Friday night.
Cases continue to increase, as well.
On Monday, the health center reported 78 new COVID cases in St. Francois County.
There are 437 active cases; of those, 77 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 45 are associated with long-term care facilities.
Since March 22, there have been 2,866 total cases.
Hospitalizations have gone up two since Friday.
In Madison County, the health department reported three new cases. They have 50 active and 488 total cases.
The number of cases in Iron County have gone up 19 since Thursday, according to the health department. The county now has 31 active and 188 total cases.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported the following public exposure risks on Monday:
- Country Mart, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12 and 7-11 a.m. Oct. 13, monitor for symptoms through Oct. 29.
- Dairy Queen, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 11 and 1-9 p.m. Oct. 17, monitor for symptoms though Oct. 25 and 31.
Community testing
The Washington County Health Department announced a community testing event on Wednesday in Mineral Point. The testing will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Washington County Ambulance District at 6900 Bill Gum Business Boulevard. Register online or call 877-435-8411.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
