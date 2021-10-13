COVID testing continues on Wednesdays at SFCHC

The St. Francois County Health Center will continue to host free COVID-19 testing every Wednesday through the month of October.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services testing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 in the parking lot of the health center, 1025 West Main Street in Park Hills.
No appointment or pre-registration is required to be tested. PCR is the only test available.
Cases of COVID continue to decline in the county.
According to the health center’s latest numbers, there were 56 new cases recorded for the week of Oct. 3-9. Of those cases, 34 were confirmed through PCR test and 22 were probable cases.
The seven-day testing positivity rate is 5.6%, down from 9.6% last week.
Over the past week, the number of COVID related deaths rose by three for a total of 161 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Area counties
The Madison County Health Department has reported 20 new cases over the past week. There are 33 active cases in the county.
On Friday, the Iron County Health Department recorded 17 new cases for the week. Of those, five were breakthrough cases. There are 13 active cases in the county.
According to the state dashboard, there have been 20 new confirmed cases in Ste. Genevieve County over the past seven days. The positivity rate for the week is 11.1%.
In Washington County, DHSS reported 38 new cases last week. Of those, 24 were confirmed and 14 were probable. The positivity rate is 9.6%.
