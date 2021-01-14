COVID vaccine pre-registration now available for SFC residents

St. Francois County residents can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

After Gov. Mike Parson announced the activation of Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan on Thursday, the St. Francois County Health Center rolled out its pre-registration form on its website at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/.

"Once the vaccine is available for your tier, St. Francois County Health Center staff will contact you with further instructions on how to schedule your appointment to receive your vaccine," the update said. "However, it may be several weeks before you are contacted for your appointment as we are mandated to follow the state's vaccination plan."

