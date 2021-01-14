COVID vaccine pre-registration now available for SFC residents

St. Francois County residents can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
After Gov. Mike Parson announced the activation of Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan on Thursday, the St. Francois County Health Center rolled out its pre-registration form on its website at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccine/.
"Once the vaccine is available for your tier, St. Francois County Health Center staff will contact you with further instructions on how to schedule your appointment to receive your vaccine," the update said. "However, it may be several weeks before you are contacted for your appointment as we are mandated to follow the state's vaccination plan."
The health center also said that it still has not received any doses of the vaccine yet, but it is currently preparing to vaccinate individuals eligible in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1. The health center will be using the Moderna vaccine, as it doesn't have the cold storage available for the Pfizer vaccine.
The Madison County Health Department announced on Thursday that it is able to provide the Moderna vaccine to citizens who are eligible under Phases 1A and 1B, which includes all healthcare workers, persons 65 and older, high risk individuals ages 18-64, EMS/EMT/paramedics, first responders and emergency personnel, and essential workers.
Residents are encouraged to contract the health department to schedule their appointment at 573-783-2747 ext. 102 or ext. 302.
"Please leave a message if you get voicemail and someone will return your call as soon as we can," the update said. "You must have an appointment to receive vaccine, no walk-ins. If you do not have a phone, you may come to health department to make an appointment."