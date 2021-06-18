DHSS urges vaccination as Delta variant is on the rise

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is warning state residents this week about the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, especially those who are not vaccinated.
The state is seeing a rise in the number of individuals who have contracted the variant, which was first detected in India, DHSS said on Wednesday in a news release.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that the Delta variant has be reclassified as “variant of concern” in the United States.
“Our greatest concern in Missouri is areas with lower vaccine uptake,” said Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “With this variant being easier to spread and possibly causing more severe illnesses among unvaccinated people of all ages, vaccinations are the best way to stop this virus in its tracks.”
According to the state’s public health data dashboard, 46.5% of the state’s population over the age of 18 have completed vaccination and 37.2% of the entire population have completed it.
In St. Francois County, 27.7% of the population have completed vaccination, up just about 2% from two weeks ago.
In Ste. Genevieve County, that number is 30%. Iron County is at 23.8% vaccinated; Madison County is at 23.4%; and Washington County is at 20%.
Those five area counties have seen a combined 21 new confirmed cases of the virus over the past week, according to the state’s numbers; 13 of those are in St. Francois County, bringing the seven-day positivity rate to 2%.
DHSS said it has been monitoring the developments of the Delta variant and has been on the national leading edge of aggressive wastewater testing for variants of concern.
Delta joins four other variants circulating in the U.S. which are already classified as variants of concern.
Deemed highly transmissible, the Delta virus has been already detected in more than 70 countries of the world and is projected to become dominant worldwide. It is also causing more serious illness and hospitalizations among those who have not been vaccinated, DHSS said.
“Monitoring the spread of emerging variants in the United States relies on widespread, rapid sequencing,” the release said. “While this national effort is still somewhat limited, it is clear that the variant has become prevalent in communities throughout Missouri.”
In February, DHSS began testing wastewater samples to look for the presence of these variants. These testing results are displayed in a new layer of the COVID-19 sewershed surveillance StoryMap.
Locally, the Bonne Terre Northwest and the Farmington East Waste Water Plants participate in the sewershed project. According to the project data, for the last week of May, there was detection of mutations associated with the Alpha variant (first detected in the United Kingdom) in the Bonne Terre facility. Results were not available for Farmington.
Mutations associated with the Delta variant can be seen around the Springfield area, as well as a couple of other spots in the state.
DHSS said this recent rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant underscores the importance of continued testing for COVID-19 of all those with related symptoms, as well as those who have been exposed to the virus but may not have symptoms.
“Social distancing and appropriate masking remain important and effective public health countermeasures,” the release said. “Vaccination is the most effective and long-lasting tool for protection from this infection.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.