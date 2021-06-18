DHSS urges vaccination as Delta variant is on the rise

Those five area counties have seen a combined 21 new confirmed cases of the virus over the past week, according to the state’s numbers; 13 of those are in St. Francois County, bringing the seven-day positivity rate to 2%.

DHSS said it has been monitoring the developments of the Delta variant and has been on the national leading edge of aggressive wastewater testing for variants of concern.

Delta joins four other variants circulating in the U.S. which are already classified as variants of concern.

Deemed highly transmissible, the Delta virus has been already detected in more than 70 countries of the world and is projected to become dominant worldwide. It is also causing more serious illness and hospitalizations among those who have not been vaccinated, DHSS said.

“Monitoring the spread of emerging variants in the United States relies on widespread, rapid sequencing,” the release said. “While this national effort is still somewhat limited, it is clear that the variant has become prevalent in communities throughout Missouri.”