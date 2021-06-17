Doctor recovers from COVID in the Iron Co. hospital where he once practiced

He then moved for a few days to the medical floor, and then for three weeks to rehabilitation.

Anand noted that, to his knowledge, Leigh is the only COVID-19 patient who has been admitted to the hospital's ICU who was fully vaccinated. His medication for rheumatoid arthritis likely weakened his reaction to the vaccine.

"He just wasn't able to mount an immune response to the vaccine," Anand said.

Leigh said he didn't want to stay in the city. He wanted to be surrounded by his friends. He requested that he be transferred back to Iron County, and in April that wish was granted. His son immediately flew in from Maine to see him. Friends and coworkers began to cycle through his hospital room, and his condition began to improve.

"It was like a revolving door," said Leigh's son, Heinz Leigh. "As soon as he started getting visitors, and had to start using his brain to think and come up with conversations … he turned around immediately."

By the time his son returned for a visit three weeks later, Leigh could hold a conversation without getting winded. He could stand up without help. By late May, he was using one to three liters of supplemental oxygen, down from 15 liters in April.

Respiratory therapy