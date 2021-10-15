Early detection is key for breast cancer

Gibson decided she didn’t want anyone to know about the lump because she didn’t want anyone to worry.

She was only 43 years old.

When she arrived at her doctor’s office, Gibson asked to speak to Diane so she could thank her for getting her an appointment so quickly. When Diane stepped up to the front desk window, Gibson started to speak but became overwhelmed with emotion.

“I have no idea how she responded because I was so shaken,” she said. “I had no idea I would respond in this manner. I was shocked at myself.”

After the nurse completed the initial health tasks, Gibson sat quietly in the room and waited for the doctor. Suddenly, she broke down and could not control her tears.

When Dr. Swink walked in, he realized she was quite shaken. He told her he wanted to schedule a mammogram for her. Gibson said she preferred to get it completed that day because her niece Heather was getting married the next day.

“I didn’t want that hanging over my head through her wedding,” said Gibson.