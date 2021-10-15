Early detection is key for breast cancer

Desloge resident Lisa Gibson is a perfectionist. She tackles any task tirelessly and with complete commitment and always with a strong work ethic.
She was working as a full-time preschool teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School and had just finished her first term at Central Methodist University where was working toward achieving her bachelor’s degree in education.
Gibson was working all day, attending classes four evenings a week and doing homework late into the night. In order to cope with these long hours and tremendous workload, she was consuming massive amounts of caffeine, sometimes two pots of coffee a day.
She and husband Bill have three children. At the that time, Andrew was 17, Audrey 15, and Austin 11. So, she was trying to keep up with her kids’ activities, as well as chores at home.
When she was getting ready for work on the morning of Oct. 10, 2007, she felt a lump in her left breast.
Gibson said finding the lump was purely by the grace of God because she did not regularly do a self-exam and had only completed one mammogram in 1999.
She knew this lump was not a normal lump but felt it had likely occurred due to the high amount of caffeine she had consumed recently.
But she called her doctor’s office to schedule an appointment just to be safe. She spoke to Diane, an employee in the office, who kindly listened to her story and scheduled an appointment for Gibson just two days later.
Gibson decided she didn’t want anyone to know about the lump because she didn’t want anyone to worry.
She was only 43 years old.
When she arrived at her doctor’s office, Gibson asked to speak to Diane so she could thank her for getting her an appointment so quickly. When Diane stepped up to the front desk window, Gibson started to speak but became overwhelmed with emotion.
“I have no idea how she responded because I was so shaken,” she said. “I had no idea I would respond in this manner. I was shocked at myself.”
After the nurse completed the initial health tasks, Gibson sat quietly in the room and waited for the doctor. Suddenly, she broke down and could not control her tears.
When Dr. Swink walked in, he realized she was quite shaken. He told her he wanted to schedule a mammogram for her. Gibson said she preferred to get it completed that day because her niece Heather was getting married the next day.
“I didn’t want that hanging over my head through her wedding,” said Gibson.
Once her mammogram was completed that day, she received a call from Dr. Swink. He told her that there was a visible lump but the characteristics did not appear to be cancerous. He said it was smooth with a lot of “fingers” branching out from the mass. After discussing the possibilities, the pair agreed to monitor the mass for any noticeable changes and re-evaluate.
Again, Gibson was convinced that her higher-than-usual consumption of caffeine was the root of the problem. So, she told her doctor that she would completely eliminate caffeine from her diet.
“I never mentioned any of this to anyone until I received a letter from the hospital 10 days later,” said Gibson.
The first line read, “Your diagnostic mammogram performed on Oct. 12, 2007, shows the need for further evaluation.”
The heavy weight of those printed words pushed Gibson to seek further evaluation immediately.
“After all, the claims are that ‘early detection’ is the key to survive cancer,” she said.
Finally, Gibson told her husband Bill about her situation. He was hurt that she had not initially shared this experience with him. They both agreed she needed to contact Dr. Swink immediately.
Her doctor then referred her to Dr. Byron Smith, a general surgeon in Farmington. When Gibson went to the hospital to pick up her previous mammogram films, she saw a former co-worker who asked if she was OK.
Gibson still did not feel comfortable talking about the situation with anyone so she simply told her friend that she was fine.
After a physical evaluation by Dr. Smith, Gibson was sent to St. Louis for further evaluation. Gibson and her husband were given information regarding possible procedures, depending on the outcome of her next evaluation.
“Biopsies, lumpectomies, etc. … all foreign terms to us,” said Gibson. “We sat somewhat in a daze as his nurse said she’d call to make me an appointment for an ultrasound.”
Gibson’s appointment at Siteman Cancer Center was on Nov. 8, 2007. She was diagnosed with Stage 1 ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).
“What this basically means is that it was in an early stage and had not spread,” said Gibson.
A friend who was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months after Gibson told her something that stuck: “We were the lucky ones because we found ours early.”
Gibson said, “She was so right, so many lose their battle because they don’t find their cancer until it’s too far progressed.”
In November 2007, Gibson had a lumpectomy. She began the first of four chemotherapy treatments in January 2008. She finished chemo in March 2008 and then immediately started 30 rounds of radiation. She completed her last round of radiation on May 7, 2008.
Gibson found the radiation treatments difficult because she traveled five days a week to Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis for six weeks. She was exhausted. Near the 25th treatment, the skin around the treated area had become burned and very tender. Overall, it took her a full year to finally regain her energy.
“For me, cancer wasn’t as bad as I had envisioned it would be,” she said. “Hearing that you have cancer is terrifying, and I know that for so many, it is almost unbearable what they go through. I was just fortunate.”
After her treatments is when Gibson became fearful.
“Believe it or not, after my treatments were completed, it was very scary,” she said. “I had been monitored so closely and now no one would be checking my numbers as often and it was an unsettling feeling.”
Gibson said sometimes breast cancer can move to a person’s brain or bones.
“For several years afterward, if I got a headache or backache, I would be terrified that the cancer had come back in a different part of my body,” she said. “I can honestly say now, 14 years later, that I don’t think about cancer every day like I used to.”
However, when it’s close to her annual mammogram, Gibson said she worries.
Gibson said through this entire process, her husband Bill – whom she’s now been married to for 36 years – was her rock and stood by her in every aspect of the experience.
She had amazing supporters. The parents of her preschool students were so caring. Two families took dinner to her after her first chemo treatment. Her sisters brought her meals after treatments. Her friend helped her shave her head, cooked meals and baked treats for her.
“I don’t think I would have done as well without so many people praying for me and my unwavering belief that God had a plan and purpose for my diagnosis,” she said. “I was abundantly blessed by so many well wishes in the community.”
She said her family, friends and church family rallied around her by sending her cards and letting her know they were praying for her. She received thoughtful gifts such as figurines, gift cards and jewelry.
At one point, Gibson decided to shave her hair before it started coming out because she didn’t think she could handle that. So, she called a dear friend who has her cosmetology license. She asked if she would shave her head. The night she came to Gibson’s house, her two youngest children joined in with Gibson and her friend. They let the kids shave her head.
“They gave me a mohawk,” she said, “and we laughed and had fun. It wasn’t as sad and scary anymore for them or me.”
Gibson did feel discouraged during radiation. Although the actual treatments only took a few minutes, the drive there and back every day was tough.
“My skin was very burnt and tender, and I felt as though I may never get my energy back again,” she said.
It took her a full year to feel as though she had fully recovered from her treatment.
Gibson is a positive person, so when she was first diagnosed, it was important for her to remain positive and remember that early detection is the key to survive.
She also suggested that those who are dealing with cancer may want to keep a journal of their journey. It’s also helpful to seek out survivors, accept help from others, and always take someone with them to appointments to listen and take notes.
“The information the doctors are telling you sometimes sounds like a foreign language unless you have had prior experience with cancer,” she said.
Gibson added one more thing: pray for strength and peace.
As she reflected on this difficult time in her life which occurred more than 10 years ago, Gibson said she wished she had not felt guilty.
“I really struggled with guilt,” she said. “Guilt for making my family and friends sad and worried. Guilt that it was my oldest son’s senior year and I was messing that experience up for him. Guilt for the financial burden cancer places on a family.”
She said she wanted to pretend that nothing was wrong and “ignore the cancer as much as possible.”
But she held onto the thought that “this too shall pass…”
“I also felt strongly that it would all be OK,” she said. “Plus, I wanted to portray a positive attitude so others wouldn’t be so worried about me.”
Gibson said during her experience with cancer, she never felt so loved and blessed in her entire life.
“Although I would never wish it upon myself or anyone else, it is hard to see breast cancer as so bad when you have so much good come from it,” she said.
Gibson said she’s always believed in miracles and she now believes she’s one of God’s miracles.
