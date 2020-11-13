Elliott very concerned about increasing cases; North Co. Schools impose mask mandate beginning Tuesday

St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott is concerned about where the county is at right now in the pandemic.

There have been 874 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far this month and it’s not quite half over.

On Friday, the health center reported six new COVID-related deaths and 357 new cases.

“I'm very concerned about the amount of cases we've had in just this early part of the month,” Elliott said. “Because if that's any indication of where we're headed, in two weeks, it's going look really rough.

"Our hospitals are already (nearing capacity) and that's very, very concerning.”

There are 770 active cases; of those, 16 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks and 62 are related to long-term care facilities.

Since March 22, St. Francois County has had 4,193 cases and 36 COVID-related deaths.

The most recent positivity rate for the county is 24.7% for the first week in November. That’s up from 15.8% the week before and is the highest the county has seen during the pandemic.