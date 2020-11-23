Farmington closes city offices

On Monday night, Farmington officials announced they would be closing city offices beginning Tuesday due to a number of city employees testing positive for COVID-19.

"We regret that this action is necessary, but for the safety of our employees and the general public, we are restricting in-person contact for services at city offices," City Administrator Greg Beavers said. "All persons requiring in-person service may contact the respective office for appointment.

"Residents are encouraged to use online or telephone access for needed services during this closure."

The duration of the closure will be determined based on local conditions. Residents' cooperation to ensure the safety of city employees and to slow the spread of COVID is appreciated.

Beavers said offices will reopen as soon as possible.

Other counties

The Madison County Health Department reported two COVID related deaths on Sunday.

They also reported 18 new cases on Monday. The county now has 97 active cases, 871 total cases, and 16 COVID related deaths.