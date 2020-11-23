 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmington closes city offices
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19

Farmington closes city offices

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Health Center prepares for coronavirus
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

On Monday night, Farmington officials announced they would be closing city offices beginning Tuesday due to a number of city employees testing positive for COVID-19.

"We regret that this action is necessary, but for the safety of our employees and the general public, we are restricting in-person contact for services at city offices," City Administrator Greg Beavers said. "All persons requiring in-person service may contact the respective office for appointment.

"Residents are encouraged to use online or telephone access for needed services during this closure."

The duration of the closure will be determined based on local conditions. Residents' cooperation to ensure the safety of city employees and to slow the spread of COVID is appreciated. 

Beavers said offices will reopen as soon as possible.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other counties

The Madison County Health Department reported two COVID related deaths on Sunday.

They also reported 18 new cases on Monday. The county now has 97 active cases, 871 total cases, and 16 COVID related deaths.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported 41 new cases. They now have 64 active cases, 1,036 total cases, and 23 probable cases.

The Iron County Health Department reported 19 new cases since Friday.

The St. Francois County Health Center provides updates weekly on Fridays.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keep schools open -- and shut down almost everything else
Health

Keep schools open -- and shut down almost everything else

  • Updated

Last Monday night we got the call we've been dreading. The assistant principal told me over the phone that our son, a 13-year-old autistic boy with Down syndrome, had been exposed to Covid-19 the previous week by "someone who works closely with him" in his special education classroom. My wife soon developed symptoms and tested positive, my son's been running a low fever all week and I've had a weird dry cough. Covid has come to our home.

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans mourn Covid-19 victims missing at the Thanksgiving table

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News