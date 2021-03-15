Farmington woman beats colon cancer

“I was lucky that none of my services ever had to be canceled due to the pandemic,” said Wilfong. “I was also fortunate that my school transitioned to virtual learning, which meant I could stay home and heal while still teaching. I also didn’t have to worry about risking any exposure to COVID, particularly while I was immunocompromised from my cancer treatments.”

In October 2020, Wilfong underwent a follow-up scan and bloodwork, which indicated that there were no signs of colon cancer. She also had her ileostomy bag removed. The CT scan did confirm that she likely had stage one kidney cancer. So, in December 2020, Wilfong underwent a second surgery — this time, it was to remove her left kidney. She’s doing well today and continues to recover at home. She has also returned to virtual teaching part-time.

“I know 2020 was a crazy year for everyone, but I’m grateful in a weird way for the pandemic, because it gave me much-needed down-time to heal,” said Wilfong. “I’m also eternally grateful to Sarah Becker. If she hadn’t suggested the Cologuard kit, I don’t think I ever would’ve followed through with the colonoscopy and I might not be here today.”

Becker is also thankful that Wilfong came in for a visit that day and heeded her advice about doing a colon cancer screening.