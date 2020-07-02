Fit Farmington continues with Charity Miles challenge

Fuemmeler’s team consisting of local residents ended up winning the challenge.

“It was a lot of fun and very easy to do,” she said.

Because of this, she suggested at the Fit Farmington planning meeting to do a Charity Miles challenge.

“Our 12 sponsors can promote this challenge within their employees,” Fuemmeler said. “This is a win-win. They’re getting healthier employees, and the more people they can get excited about this, the more they will want to do it.”

Fuemmeler said their mission is to encourage people to better themselves.

“We all benefit. People in this community get healthier. Employees benefit. Employers benefit. The local school systems benefit. Our healthcare systems benefit. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Participants aren’t required to be employees of the sponsoring businesses. The public is urged to become part of Fit Farmington by choosing a team with which to participate. The first step is to download the Charity Miles app and complete the profile. Next, search for the 12 local teams and choose one.

According to Fuemmeler, the app allows the participant to see details such as who is on the team and how many miles they have accumulated.