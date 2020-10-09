Four more deaths reported in SFC

The residents are being cared for in isolation. One is asymptomatic while the other has signs and symptoms of the virus.

The employee is recovering at home.

They have notified the St. Francois County Health Department and per their recommendation, they will retest all residents next Monday. They will continue our surveillance testing of employees.

The COVID positive residents will remain in isolation and be cared for by designated staff. They will follow CDC and KDHE guidelines for when the residents may come out of isolation. Under the current guidelines, symptomatic residents may leave isolation when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the resident’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the resident’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Asymptomatic positive residents will quarantine for 14 days. Designated staff members are following doctor’s orders for treatment protocols and following CDC infection prevention protocols.