General VanHerck helping with vaccine efforts

“We do not have enough to do our entire waitlist of 1,283 as of yet, however we are going to begin giving what we do have,” the health department said. “We are finalizing plans for our first vaccine clinic and will start calling individuals on the waitlist to fill the appointments soon.”

The first clinics on Feb. 19-20 will be for only those on the waitlist and by appointment only.

“If you are not contacted, please do not try to come to these clinic days,” the health department said. “The waitlist is being separated out into priorities and then in the order that they were placed on the list.”

When you are contacted, you will be given the date, time, and place for your vaccine appointment.

“Please wear short sleeves under your winter coat to speed up the process,” the health department explained. “We ask that you wear a mask, and if you do not have one, one will be provided for you as you enter the vaccination site.”

If you are on the wait list, the health department asks that you do not call to make an appointment. Either the Iron County Health Department or Iron County Medical Center staff will call you.

