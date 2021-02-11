General VanHerck helping with vaccine efforts

Air Force General Glen VanHerck, a Bismarck native, has been called in to duty to aid with COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country.
According to a CBS News report on Wednesday, the Biden administration said it's increasing available doses by 500,000 starting next week, and Pfizer said it's figured out how to cut vaccine production time nearly in half.
But that means nothing if you can't get shots into arms — which is where VanHerck comes in.
VanHerck is in charge of the massive military effort to staff some vaccination sites with up to 10,000 active duty service members.
"I expect forces to deploy this upcoming weekend to be ready to go early next week," he told CBS News. That will include sending a team of troops to staff a new vaccination site in hard-hit Los Angeles, where VanHerck expects the site can deliver 3,000-6,000 shots each day.
He serves as the commander of both United States Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Iron County update
The Iron County Health Department announced on Thursday that it has started to receive small shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and that the staff plans to start vaccinating residents on Feb. 19-20.
“We do not have enough to do our entire waitlist of 1,283 as of yet, however we are going to begin giving what we do have,” the health department said. “We are finalizing plans for our first vaccine clinic and will start calling individuals on the waitlist to fill the appointments soon.”
The first clinics on Feb. 19-20 will be for only those on the waitlist and by appointment only.
“If you are not contacted, please do not try to come to these clinic days,” the health department said. “The waitlist is being separated out into priorities and then in the order that they were placed on the list.”
When you are contacted, you will be given the date, time, and place for your vaccine appointment.
“Please wear short sleeves under your winter coat to speed up the process,” the health department explained. “We ask that you wear a mask, and if you do not have one, one will be provided for you as you enter the vaccination site.”
If you are on the wait list, the health department asks that you do not call to make an appointment. Either the Iron County Health Department or Iron County Medical Center staff will call you.
Ste. Genevieve update
The Ste. Genevieve Health Department announced on Thursday that the registration is closed for its vaccine clinic on Feb. 17.
Registration opened at 9 a.m. and was full by noon.
