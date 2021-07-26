Health department pleads for COVID prevention measures

Madison County Health Department Administrator Becky Hunt made a plea on Monday, asking residents to make a personal decision in implementing COVID-19 prevention measures, even if fully vaccinated.
The recommendations include:
- Stay at home and consult with your family doctor if you are ill.
- Wear a mask when you are visiting with elderly or immunocompromised persons.
- Maintain social distancing when indoors or at least 6 feet and wear a mask if you are unable to social distance.
- Consider getting vaccinated.
"This request is made due to the increase of positive cases and the evidence of infections even among those who have been fully vaccinated," Hunt said.
Hunt brought her concerns to the Madison County Commission during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning to ask for their support of the recommendations, which they declined.
"We are seeing a small increase in our numbers and the most significant thing is the breakthrough from those who are fully vaccinated and that is a big concern for me," Hunt said. "Especially since I'm fully vaccinated, and I have had it, and I don't want to do this again. I don't want to feel that bad, being horizontal for six days is not my way of having a good time."
Hunt said she knows there are a lot of very vulnerable people in the community. She said the vaccinated rate is about 28%, with the majority being the older population.
"We have about a 30% breakthrough in our positive cases and that breakthrough in our language means that people who are fully vaccinated are getting sick with COVID," Hunt said. "None of them are hospitalized at this time, which is good and what we are hoping the vaccine will do."
Hunt said she feels like it is time to start on the bandwagon again about social distancing and when you are unable to social distance, go ahead and use a mask.
"Do I know that I'm not a carrier? No, I don't," Hunt said. "People are coming back from vacations. School is getting ready to start. If we try to do some protective measures now, maybe we can keep those numbers low."
Hunt said this is not an order or a mandate, just a recommendation. She said she would never put out a mask mandate and that anything such as that would have to come down from the state level.
"I can tell you that I'm tired," Hunt said. "I don't want to do this anymore than anyone else in this community, but it's here, and I also don't want to see the funeral homes full. I don't want to see my parents go through this again and I don't want to see anyone else's loved ones go through it either."
Hunt said the vaccination will more than likely keep you out of the hospital if you were to contract COVID-19.
Madison County Health Department is currently offering Moderna vaccinations for free to all Missouri residents 18 and up. No appointment is necessary, and they are offered Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the new facility located at 105 Armory St.
Hunt said MCHD is trying to get a hold of some Pfizer vaccinations which have been given emergency authorization for ages 12 and up.
MCHD listed local COVID-19 testing sites in a Facebook post including Madison Medical Center, Beyer Medical Group, Walgreens in Farmington, CVS in Farmington, Midwest Convenient Care in Farmington, Great Mines Health Center in Farmington and Iron County Medical Center. Each location has different procedures and some require appointments, so it is encouraged to call ahead.
As of the latest COVID update, July 25, MCHD reported 19 active cases in Madison County.
Other counties see increase
Madison County isn’t the only area county seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The Washington County Health Department reported a death and 20 new cases over the past week. The county has 29 active cases and a positivity rate of 3.9%.
Only 21.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, the lowest in the area. The health department is offering the vaccine by appointment at 573-438-2164. They will also be hosting a clinic for kids ages 12-18 on Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Iron County Health Department has started to post its data dashboard again because of the increase. As of Thursday, the county has 22 active cases and has seen 34 cases in the past two weeks. According the state’s numbers, the positivity rate for the past week is 6.6% and 26.6% of the population is fully vaccinated.
In Ste. Genevieve County, the health department is reporting five active cases. According to the state’s dashboard, there have been nine confirmed cases and a positivity rate of 9.4% in the past week. 32.2% of the population have been fully vaccinated, the highest in the area.
On Thursday, the health department will stay open until 5:30 p.m. for their vaccine clinic. Appointments are required and can be made at 573-883-7411.
As for St. Francois County, there have been 45 new confirmed cases in the past seven days. The positivity rate has risen to 5.8%.
