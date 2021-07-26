Health department pleads for COVID prevention measures

"We have about a 30% breakthrough in our positive cases and that breakthrough in our language means that people who are fully vaccinated are getting sick with COVID," Hunt said. "None of them are hospitalized at this time, which is good and what we are hoping the vaccine will do."

Hunt said she feels like it is time to start on the bandwagon again about social distancing and when you are unable to social distance, go ahead and use a mask.

"Do I know that I'm not a carrier? No, I don't," Hunt said. "People are coming back from vacations. School is getting ready to start. If we try to do some protective measures now, maybe we can keep those numbers low."

Hunt said this is not an order or a mandate, just a recommendation. She said she would never put out a mask mandate and that anything such as that would have to come down from the state level.

"I can tell you that I'm tired," Hunt said. "I don't want to do this anymore than anyone else in this community, but it's here, and I also don't want to see the funeral homes full. I don't want to see my parents go through this again and I don't want to see anyone else's loved ones go through it either."

Hunt said the vaccination will more than likely keep you out of the hospital if you were to contract COVID-19.