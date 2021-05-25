ICMC to host vaccine and food truck event

Iron County Medical Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine and food trucks event next week.

From 4-7 p.m. on June 3, the hospital will be offering vaccines and education on COVID-19 at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, located at 118 Maple Street.

Quesojitas and Grandma’s Sugar Shack will be on site.

There will be free food for anyone who receives a vaccine or education, according to the hospital.

Appointments are required to get a vaccine. To make an appointment, call 573-546-6792.

According to the state’s dashboard, 25.7% of the population in Iron County have initiated vaccination and 22.2% have completed vaccination.

In the state, 51.4% of the population over 18 have initiated and 43.3% have completed vaccination.

St. Francois County

The St. Francois County Health Center now has daily walk-in vaccine clinics and is offering all three vaccines that have been authorized.

The health center is offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years and older and the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson for those 18 and older.