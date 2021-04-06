Iron County Medical Center breaks ground on expansion project

Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob announced it has broken ground on an emergency expansion project to their Rural Health Clinic (RHC).

The groundbreaking by Josh Harbison Construction took place on March 25.

“This emergency expansion project was necessary to enable us to comply with CDC guidelines for social distancing and segregating of Influenza Like Illness (ILI, including COVID-19) patients,” stated CEO Joshua Gilmore in a news release. “The project was made possible by Provider Relief Funds (PRF).”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund supports healthcare providers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. ICMC received sufficient Provider Relief Funds to complete this emergent, time-critical project to prepare for, prevent, and treat patients with COVID-19 and other ILIs.