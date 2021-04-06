Iron County Medical Center breaks ground on expansion project

Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob announced it has broken ground on an emergency expansion project to their Rural Health Clinic (RHC).
The groundbreaking by Josh Harbison Construction took place on March 25.
“This emergency expansion project was necessary to enable us to comply with CDC guidelines for social distancing and segregating of Influenza Like Illness (ILI, including COVID-19) patients,” stated CEO Joshua Gilmore in a news release. “The project was made possible by Provider Relief Funds (PRF).”
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund supports healthcare providers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. ICMC received sufficient Provider Relief Funds to complete this emergent, time-critical project to prepare for, prevent, and treat patients with COVID-19 and other ILIs.
“This project will modify our existing Rural Health Clinic by adding approximately 7,050 square feet which includes an extra-large waiting area for socially distancing ILI patients from one another in accordance with CDC guidelines,” added Gilmore. “It will add nine patient exam rooms to accommodate three providers in caring for ILI patients separately from our immuno-compromised ‘well patient’ visits. All space will conform with state and federal requirements for Rural Health Clinic building codes and specifications.”
According to Gilmore, the project budget is not to exceed $1.1 million and includes a 15% contingency due to high volatility in the price of construction materials during this pandemic.
Comprised of a Critical Access Hospital with a 24/7 Emergency Room, a Rural Health Clinic located on the facility campus, and a host of inpatient and outpatient services, ICMC is conveniently located at Highway 21 in Pilot Knob and has been providing compassionate care since 2006.
The Rural Health Clinic hosts a physician and three family nurse practitioners, and is open Monday through Friday. A podiatrist is available three Thursday mornings per month. Weekly or monthly specialty care services also available on campus include Cardiology, Endocrinology (Telemedicine), Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Otolaryngology (ENT), Rheumatology, and Urology. Ancillary services consist of Laboratory, Radiology, Respiratory Therapy, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy, a sleep study program, and a swing bed program.