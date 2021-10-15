Keeping the faith through breast cancer diagnosis; Guggenberger remembers her diagnosis

During that time, Guggenberger saw several patients who came in for mammograms. She had not had one, so she decided to get her first one which would be her baseline.

The results showed a small mass, which the doctors believed was a benign mass. So, she was told to monitor the mass and not to worry.

She returned to work in August and faithfully continued to do her self-exams.

“It seemed the lump was getting larger, but I wondered if I was just being paranoid since my mom and several of her siblings had died from the horrible disease,” she said.

Guggenberger called her primary doctor and made an appointment for Dec. 6. She was then sent to have a breast ultrasound done. The mass had grown, so she was scheduled to see a surgeon.

On Dec. 10, the surgeon looked at her mammogram images and did an exam. Without hesitation, he said a biopsy was needed to make sure the mass was not cancerous.

Then on Dec. 17, she went to the hospital as an outpatient to have the biopsy completed.

After the procedure, the surgeon told Guggenberger that the mass appeared to be clean but would still be sent to the pathology department. It would take 7 to 10 days to receive the results.