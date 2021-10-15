Keeping the faith through breast cancer diagnosis; Guggenberger remembers her diagnosis

Deborah Guggenberger’s heart raced as she picked up the phone.
“Mrs. Guggenberger, are you sitting down?” the surgeon asked.
The next words still haunt Guggenberger today.
“I’m sorry to have to tell you this, but you have cancer and we need to do surgery as soon as possible.”
After hanging up the phone, Guggenberger broke down and cried.
“All I could think about was the words that my mom’s cancer doctor told my siblings and me as we sat in the hospital waiting room,” she said. “’I’m sorry to tell you but your mother has terminal cancer.’”
Their mother’s doctor proceeded to inform the family that statistically, one out of eight people is diagnosed with cancer. His next words were difficult to process. “And since there are eight of you kids, one of you may face this in the future,” he said.
Guggenberger pulled herself together. She went home and started preparing for the months ahead.
On Jan. 2, 2002, she had a lumpectomy and a mass and several lymph nodes were removed. She was diagnosed with Stage 3 ductal breast cancer. Fortunately, her lymph nodes were cancer-free.
She scheduled a consultation with her oncologist, and they discussed treatment.
Guggenberger’s cancer was an aggressive type. Because of her age of 48, he wanted to be equally aggressive with treatments. She went through eight rounds of chemotherapy, one every 21 days, and 36 radiation treatments.
Fortunately, Guggenberger finished her treatments just in time to celebrate her daughter Andrea’s wedding.
“That was a happy time, even though I knew the meaning ‘bald is beautiful,’” she said.
Guggenberger, daughter of Randal and Wanda Wallen, grew up in Leadwood with seven siblings: Sheila, Bud, Randy, Angie, twins Dennis and Denise, and Krystle.
“Our house was always full,” she said, “not just in numbers, but our home was filled with love and faith.”
Randal was a Church of God minister for more than 50 years. He and Wanda taught their children about a God that cares for each person.
“We all have a path in this life,” said Guggenberger, “and it’s how we choose to live it that counts.”
She said her faith, family and belief in the power of prayer is how she faced cancer.
That journey with cancer began in the summer of 2001.
She had been working as a school secretary with summers off. Her sister worked in the radiology department. When Guggenberger became interested in becoming a radiology tech, she was cleared to volunteer and job shadow in the department. However, one of the employees in that department had to have emergency surgery so she was asked to fill in that position full-time for a few weeks.
During that time, Guggenberger saw several patients who came in for mammograms. She had not had one, so she decided to get her first one which would be her baseline.
The results showed a small mass, which the doctors believed was a benign mass. So, she was told to monitor the mass and not to worry.
She returned to work in August and faithfully continued to do her self-exams.
“It seemed the lump was getting larger, but I wondered if I was just being paranoid since my mom and several of her siblings had died from the horrible disease,” she said.
Guggenberger called her primary doctor and made an appointment for Dec. 6. She was then sent to have a breast ultrasound done. The mass had grown, so she was scheduled to see a surgeon.
On Dec. 10, the surgeon looked at her mammogram images and did an exam. Without hesitation, he said a biopsy was needed to make sure the mass was not cancerous.
Then on Dec. 17, she went to the hospital as an outpatient to have the biopsy completed.
After the procedure, the surgeon told Guggenberger that the mass appeared to be clean but would still be sent to the pathology department. It would take 7 to 10 days to receive the results.
“That was a relief, thinking it was not cancer,” said Guggenberger.
As she sat in her office, she was grateful that she would soon be on Christmas break.
That’s when she received the call with devastating news from the surgeon himself.
Nearly 20 years later, Guggenberger, of Terre Du Lac, reflected on her wonderful support system, including her husband of 47 years, Mark; daughter Andrea and husband Bobby and their children Alivia and Brody; and son Andrew and wife Erin and their children Ethan, Makenna, Kyson and Rylan.
Many others played an important role in her life during this difficult time including numerous friends, compassionate doctors and nurses, and many prayer warriors.
“People always ask why do bad things happen to good people?” she said. “It’s life. We all go through good and the bad times, but it’s all in how we handle it.”
Guggenberger stays positive by looking up to the one she puts her trust in: God.
“Keeping the faith and believing that God has a plan for my life is very important to me,” she said. “He will carry me through and He can carry you, too.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
