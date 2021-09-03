Life Net air base celebrates one year at Parkland Health Center

Flight Nurse and Clinical Base Lead Laura Moran said their base came about as a way to utilize the aircraft that's there with St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The pediatric air base opened at Parkland Health Center in May of 2013.

"Our role is to basically get people where they need to go for services that aren't available locally," she said.

The adult base is staffed by a crew of four nurses, four medics, four pilots, and two mechanics and operates an EC145 dual engine aircraft. Moran said each shift includes a nurse and a medic.

During missions, Life Net 2-4’s highly skilled medical teams care for patients with lifesaving interventions, the release said. The Life Net 2-4 crew is trained to provide trauma care after an accident and can administer clot-busting medications that must be given shortly after a major stroke to significantly improve outcomes. With the continued consolidation of hospitals and the trend toward centers with specialized heart or neurological care, the clinical support and speed of missions is critical to giving patients the best possible outcomes.

As an in-network provider in Missouri with an advocacy team to help patients navigate post-flight insurance requirements, the release said, it is Air Methods’ goal to keep their patients’ out-of-pocket expenses low. They do this without requiring the purchase of air medical memberships.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

