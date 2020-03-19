Local cancer patient experiences runaround for coronavirus testing, radiation treatment

A Parkland woman struggling with cancer experienced a COVID-related runaround when she went for her radiation appointment in Cape Girardeau Monday morning. The woman is anonymous in this article for reasons of medical privacy, and will be identified as Patient.
The facilities and staff person are also not being identified by name because, in this time of unfolding developments related to the pandemic, each facility is finding its way in uncharted territory amid limited resources, vague protocol and, sometimes, questionable recommendations from CDC who is also experiencing the same hurdles.
A good beginning
Her prior oncology experiences had been good. Earlier this month, the cancer center she chose, based on its proximity and her doctor’s recommendation, seemed to roll out the red carpet. She had battled cancer and won years before, but had recently discovered she would have to fight anew.
“This cancer center is like a luxury hotel,” she texted friends on March 4 after her first visit. “A valet walked up to the car, opened the door and said, ‘Hello, (Patient); it’s good to see you again. Would you prefer to use a chair today?’ And then everybody else I met greeted me by name and came to me wherever I was sitting instead of making me walk to them.”
She said the social worker checked on her, prayed with her, and gave her a hug. The doctor was attentive, coming by for a visit when he heard she had arrived, just to make sure she had that extra contact with him if she needed it.
Her last visit stood in stark contrast to her first impression.
“This is the worst day,” she texted friends Monday afternoon after her ordeal.
COVID-19 confusion
When she arrived for her radiation appointment, the radiology department refused to treat her.
“So here's the progression: the radiology department that it takes me 75 minutes to drive to refused to treat me this morning; they won't even let me get out of the car because they think I have coronavirus,” she stated. “They don’t have testing materials so I end up getting referred to a walk-in clinic (WIC) near my primary care physician’s office back home.”
She said the WIC called her after she left the radiology center, indicating it would take her “straight to the back office” and test her for COVID-19. She said her mother-in-law, who was driving her that day, was already en route back north.
“Then the clinic (WIC) calls back and says they won't let me in the building after all, but will test me in the parking lot,” she said. “Then they call again and say they have to send me to a clinic further up the highway because their staff doesn't have masks, but that staff will take me straight into the offices and test me.”
She said the WIC then called a fourth time to say the staff at that clinic still had masks but would only see her in the parking lot once she arrived. She and her mother-in-law continued to head north, unsure at this point which facility would see her.
“I don’t even care at this point,” she said later.
“Then they (the WIC) call me back and said they don't want me to drive all the way to (the other clinic) from Cape and to just come to them,” she said. “I get to their parking lot and call them and they tell me they can't test me at all because no one I've been in contact with (in her personal life) has actually told me they have coronavirus.”
CDC guidelines updated on March 9 indicate clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested. “Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing).”
The guidelines also state that priorities for testing include other symptomatic people such as older adults and people with chronic medical conditions, and/or an immunocompromised state that may put them at a higher risk for poor outcomes, such as diabetes, heart disease, receiving immunosuppressive medications, chronic lung disease and chronic kidney disease. Other candidates for testing are people who come into close contact with people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Some symptoms
She had some of the symptoms, and had also been in close contact with friends who traveled overseas. But because none of the friends had tested positive, she didn’t meet the CDC criteria.
“So then I exit the car and walk into their office (the WIC) and they lose their minds because they're scared that I might have coronavirus even if they refuse to test me for it,” she said. “And I yell at them for being stupid because who in the world is going to know for a fact that they have it unless they've been tested?!”
She left the office. She said she called her oncologist’s office for help, and the department called the clinic and arranged for her to return to the WIC parking lot, where a staff member was going to meet her to give her a physical exam.
“And then I got back to the clinic parking lot and called and they told me to sit tight and someone would be right out in a minute,” she said. “Then they called me back for the umpteenth time that morning and told me that I would be allowed in the building and to come right inside.”
Getting a test
She said the WIC opened all the doors so she wouldn't have to touch them and sent her straight into a room where a woman with an ER surgical mask -- the kind with the clear plastic shield over the eyes — gave her a conventional flu test.
“The flu! If I test negative for the flu they will go from there. Flu test is negative, so I get a physical and a coronavirus test,” Patient said. “In the meantime, I called to update the radiology center that wouldn't let me get out of the car because they think I have coronavirus, and they said that I should stay home for a couple of days and take cold medicine.”
She reiterated. “The radiology center that denied me treatment — because they suspected I had coronavirus — had the gall to tell me that if I couldn’t get the test done, then I could take cold medicine and stay home for three days or I could go to work tomorrow, as long as everybody washed their hands before they touched me and I washed my hands and wore a mask,” she said.
“They also said that, with my symptoms, their protocols would have caused them to test me whether or not I had contact with a person who had coronavirus,” she said. “This made me furious. If the radiation staff thinks I can go to work with suspected coronavirus, then I think they can give me my radiation treatment even if they suspect I have coronavirus.
“I was emotionally and physically wrecked when I finally got home.”
She said it seemed as if the facilities were grappling with how to treat patients with underlying medical conditions, while trying not to contract COVID-19.
“The receptionist who kept blocking me claimed it was ‘CDC Guidelines,’ but that is such a weak excuse,” she said. “They’re only guidelines: interpret them with some common sense and empathy! In the end, the gentleman who examined me exhibited both. I’m exhausted, but the testing got done -- it was sent to Quest-- and I hope to resume treatment soon.”
She said, in a twist of irony, as she was leaving the walk-in clinic, the TV in the lobby showed an interview of a woman who tested positive for coronavirus but didn’t have symptoms. She said she also learned how limited testing supplies were.
“I just learned that Quest Diagnostics has allotted nine test kits for all of (the county),” she said on Monday. “And the hospital only has two. They can’t give decent care no matter how much they want to do the right thing. Now I feel horrible because I used 11% of the test resources for an entire county, even though I fall into that category of particularly vulnerable patient who is supposed to be tested, according to CDC guidelines.
“This is crazy. How can they keep this information from the public? Nothing will change if people don’t know.”
She said she had empathy for the staff who wanted to treat her, but somehow couldn’t. She provided the Daily Journal with contact information for one of the medical staff treating her. That person is identified as Staff.
A care provider's perspective
“I’m feeling the repercussions because of people like Patient who have symptoms but the CDC says they don’t require testing,” Staff said. “We now know it’s becoming community-spread, and she probably had contact with people, who have contact with people, and so on. With international travel, you don’t know what you’re up against. So many people need testing, and we have such limited tests. As a healthcare provider, I’ve never felt so helpless, but we have to abide by CDC rules.”
Staff pointed out that Wednesday afternoon, two Washington University physicians and two Washington University students had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Another physician from the St. Louis area that I work with said he was positive a patient he had would test positive for coronavirus, but she didn’t have contact with a person with a known positive test, so he couldn’t test her,” Staff said. “There are tests at Quest or Labcorps, but we’re very limited on what we can offer at this facility. And they have tests in the single digits at Quest, for the size of our county. We have two. They have nine.
“I don’t want to incite riots. But if people had an inkling of how much our hands are tied … I can’t sleep at night from worrying about it all. We know this thing is more dangerous than the flu. And we have a federal government who keeps saying, ‘You can get a free test whenever you want.’
“Test, test, test -- With what!? What the hell are we supposed to be testing with? We don’t have enough tests, where are we getting these tests, and when?!”
Staff said, if you see photographs with articles about COVID-19 in China, it’s hard not to notice the medical personnel are in full hazmat suits.
“In terms of personal protective equipment, we don’t even have what we need,” Staff said Wednesday. “We don’t get hazmat suits in the States. We’re testing with yellow isolation gowns with open backs, not with hazmat suits like in China. And if anyone has to be intubated, they have to go north. And who knows if they’ll have any ventilators up there?”
Staff said the number of people who were claiming the pandemic is a hoax is also demoralizing, like the man who visited a local clinic “who was cussing up and down the halls about how it was overhyped, until he was led out by a nurse wearing a surgical mask.” Staff said it was also
alarming that parents might be allowing kids to have play date or were taking their kids on outings, because often, kids become excellent carriers for viruses they unwittingly pass along to older relatives. She pointed out that the virus has already mutated twice.
A care provider's entreaty
“You don’t want people to panic or fear, bit there’s something called ‘healthy fear,’ and you have to do what the experts say to do,” Staff said. “You have to listen to them. They’ve done all the research and they know what they’re talking about.
“If you love your family, you need to listen and follow the experts’ instructions. If you love them, listen.
“And wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.