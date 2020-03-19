Local cancer patient experiences runaround for coronavirus testing, radiation treatment

“So then I exit the car and walk into their office (the WIC) and they lose their minds because they're scared that I might have coronavirus even if they refuse to test me for it,” she said. “And I yell at them for being stupid because who in the world is going to know for a fact that they have it unless they've been tested?!”

She left the office. She said she called her oncologist’s office for help, and the department called the clinic and arranged for her to return to the WIC parking lot, where a staff member was going to meet her to give her a physical exam.

“And then I got back to the clinic parking lot and called and they told me to sit tight and someone would be right out in a minute,” she said. “Then they called me back for the umpteenth time that morning and told me that I would be allowed in the building and to come right inside.”

Getting a test

She said the WIC opened all the doors so she wouldn't have to touch them and sent her straight into a room where a woman with an ER surgical mask -- the kind with the clear plastic shield over the eyes — gave her a conventional flu test.