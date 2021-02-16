Local cases of COVID-19 decline; Ste. Gen postpones clinic

Cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in the Parkland area.
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, seven-day positivity rate in St. Francois County is down to 3.9% and the daily average over those seven days is six cases.
The county has recorded a total of 7,514 cases and 96 COVID-related deaths, up 91 cases and four deaths in the last 10 days.
As for vaccinations, 10.4% of the county’s population have received one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the state’s dashboard.
In Madison County, the health department hasn’t reported any new cases in a week. There is one active case.
The county has recorded a total of 1,472 cases and 32 deaths and 10.3% of the county’s residents have received the first dose of the vaccine.
The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported seven active cases last Thursday in its latest update. The county has recorded a total of 1,707 confirmed cases, 224 probable cases, 15 confirmed deaths, and three probable deaths.
According to the dashboard, 12.3% of the county’s population has been given one dose of the vaccine.
In its latest report, the Washington County Health Department reported 30 new cases and four new deaths over the last 10 days. There are 14 active cases and the positivity rate is down to 3.9%.
The county has recorded a total of 2,837 cases and 45 deaths and 6.9% of the county’s residents have received one dose of the vaccine.
The Iron County Health Department reported on Feb. 8 that the county had recorded just seven cases in the past week. The county has recorded a total of 952 cases and seven deaths and 7.2% of the county’s population have received the first dose of the vaccine.
Ste. Gen Clinic update
Due to expected inclement weather and poor travel conditions, the Ste. Genevieve vaccine clinic scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. If you had an appointment, your appointment will be at the same time on Feb. 24.
The clinic is being hosted by the Ste. Genevieve Health Department and the Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.
It will be at the same location, the Ste. Genevieve Community Center, 1300 Progress Parkway. For questions call 573-883-7746.
Presbyterian Manor update
An essential health care worker at Farmington Presbyterian Manor tested positive for COVID-19 via rapid point-of-care testing, according to a release from the long-term care facility on Friday.
The employee last worked on Jan. 31, screening in prior to their shift and wearing personal protective equipment while working.
“Resident and employee safety continues to be our highest priority,” said Jane Hull, executive director.
The St. Francois County Health Center has been notified and the facility said it plans to continue surveillance testing this week.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.