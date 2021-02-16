Local cases of COVID-19 decline; Ste. Gen postpones clinic

Cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in the Parkland area.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, seven-day positivity rate in St. Francois County is down to 3.9% and the daily average over those seven days is six cases.

The county has recorded a total of 7,514 cases and 96 COVID-related deaths, up 91 cases and four deaths in the last 10 days.

As for vaccinations, 10.4% of the county’s population have received one dose of the COVID vaccine, according to the state’s dashboard.

In Madison County, the health department hasn’t reported any new cases in a week. There is one active case.

The county has recorded a total of 1,472 cases and 32 deaths and 10.3% of the county’s residents have received the first dose of the vaccine.

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported seven active cases last Thursday in its latest update. The county has recorded a total of 1,707 confirmed cases, 224 probable cases, 15 confirmed deaths, and three probable deaths.

According to the dashboard, 12.3% of the county’s population has been given one dose of the vaccine.