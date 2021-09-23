Local franchise to assist in Miracle-Ear Mission event

Miracle-Ear Centers Serving Southeast Missouri is excited to announce its involvement in the Miracle-Ear Mission event set for Saturday in St. Louis.

The Miracle-Ear Mission is a one-day event in Busch Stadium’s Redbird Club hosted by Miracle-Ear Midwest that seeks to provide free hearing aids to 300 individuals who lack the resources to gain hearing health assistance.

Southeast Missouri franchisee Joyce Hill Cooley and several members of her team will travel to St. Louis to help fit individuals with free hearing aids courtesy of the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

“We are passionate about helping everyone with a hearing loss, regardless of income or life circumstances,” Hill Cooley said. “We are so thankful to the Miracle-Ear Foundation for giving us the opportunity to change the lives of people who might not otherwise be able to afford hearing aids. Our franchise is excited to support Miracle-Ear Midwest and the Foundation through this amazing event that will touch so many lives.”

Since its founding in 1990, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has worked with Miracle-Ear centers across the country to donate more than 30,000 hearing aids to more than 16,000 children and adults who could otherwise not afford them, including more than 100 individuals in Southeast Missouri.