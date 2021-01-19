Local healthcare workers share COVID-19 vaccine experiences

As the COVID-19 vaccine makes its way to our communities, many are wondering what to expect after they receive their doses.
Roughly three weeks ago, some Madison and St. Francois County residents received their first dose and last week they finished their second round of the Pfizer vaccine.
Two of those individuals, Pharmacist Chelsea Rehkop of Fredericktown and Stockhoff Director of Nurses Kristen Starkey of Fredericktown, have shared their experiences.
"I received my first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020," Rehkop said. "Approximately nine hours post-vaccine I experienced arm soreness. The pain was relieved with over-the-counter analgesics and did not last more than a few hours."
Rehkop said she received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 13.
"I did not experience any side effects on the first day," Rehkop said. "Upon waking the next day, I did have muscle soreness, body aches, sweating and exhaustion. I did my best to spend the day resting and took over-the-counter analgesics."
Rehkop said these side effects lasted the entire second day but had mostly resolved by day three. She said, if possible, she would suggest scheduling doses when you do not have to work the next day and when you have childcare.
Starkey said she had no issues, other than a sore arm, with the Pfizer vaccine. She said it is important to note that she did have COVID-19 sometime prior. She had her antibodies tested before she took the vaccine and the test was reactive for having the antibodies.
"I did take Ibuprofen about six hours after the vaccine was administered but not because of symptoms," Starkey said. "I did it for pretreatment in case I was going to have any mild reactions that I had heard about."
Starkey said she decided to get the vaccinations because, as a healthcare worker, there is a risk of exposure each day on the job.
"I feel healthcare workers have an essential role in fighting this pandemic," Starkey said. "Getting vaccinated helps protect myself, my family and the residents I care for. I also felt it was an opportunity to serve as a role model in the community."
Starkey said she hopes her experience can positively influence vaccination decisions of her coworkers, residents, friends and family.
"I will say I prayed a lot and asked God to help guide me in my decision," Starkey said. "I was really confused about it all. It wasn't until the day of the vaccination clinic that I felt he revealed to me why I should take it."
Rehkop said she decided to get the vaccine to protect herself, her family and her patients.
"As a pharmacist, it is important that I can safely serve my patients, and receiving this vaccine gives me the protection to protect and serve them," Rehkop said. "This pandemic has changed all of our lives, mostly for the worse. As soon as I heard that a vaccine was in the works, I knew that I would be receiving it, no question."
Rehkop said she received this vaccine to help bring the world back to some normalcy.
"Many people know I gave birth to my daughter in March, the beginning of everything changing in the United States," Rehkop said. "My husband and I were the only ones allowed at the hospital. Our nurses were wearing masks, shields, gowns, and other protective personal equipment that was not necessary during my first delivery."
Rehkop said the labor and delivery ward was quiet and had a helpless feeling. She said everyone was scared.
"This is not what I want other moms to experience," Rehkop said. "When we brought our daughter home, I was scared to let people meet her or hold her. I felt like I was just waiting for the bomb to drop."
Rehkop said her daughter was born into a pandemic, her entire life has been masks, no outings, limited gatherings, canceled vacations and life behind plexiglass and shields.
"This is not the life I want my children to live," Rehkop said. "This is not the life I want anyone's children to live. This is why I got vaccinated."
Rehkop said she puts her faith in two things, God and science.
"As a healthcare professional, I feel it is my duty to stay up to date in current medical topics," Rehkop said. "I have followed vaccine news since it started and the science is there.
"You will hear a lot of concerns over the vaccine being 'fast tracked.' This does not mean the vaccine is less safe. It just means that a lot of the red tape and paperwork processes were shortened."
Rehkop said the type of vaccine used by Pfizer has been in development for years. She said the testing process for the vaccine did not skip any steps, but some steps were performed simultaneously to gather data more quickly.
"The government gave vaccine developers money in advance, so these companies had the resources they needed," Rehkop said. "Companies also began to manufacture the vaccines ahead of approval, so that when approval came they were ready.
"Important steps were not skipped. Clinical trials were performed to evaluate safety and efficacy."
Rehkop said, thus far, no serious adverse effects have been noted.
"I would, without a doubt, receive the vaccine again," Rehkop said. "I would also urge those on the fence to reach out to their healthcare providers, their pharmacists, or their trusted friends in the medical field to discuss concerns."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com