Local healthcare workers share COVID-19 vaccine experiences

"As a pharmacist, it is important that I can safely serve my patients, and receiving this vaccine gives me the protection to protect and serve them," Rehkop said. "This pandemic has changed all of our lives, mostly for the worse. As soon as I heard that a vaccine was in the works, I knew that I would be receiving it, no question."

Rehkop said she received this vaccine to help bring the world back to some normalcy.

"Many people know I gave birth to my daughter in March, the beginning of everything changing in the United States," Rehkop said. "My husband and I were the only ones allowed at the hospital. Our nurses were wearing masks, shields, gowns, and other protective personal equipment that was not necessary during my first delivery."

Rehkop said the labor and delivery ward was quiet and had a helpless feeling. She said everyone was scared.

"This is not what I want other moms to experience," Rehkop said. "When we brought our daughter home, I was scared to let people meet her or hold her. I felt like I was just waiting for the bomb to drop."

Rehkop said her daughter was born into a pandemic, her entire life has been masks, no outings, limited gatherings, canceled vacations and life behind plexiglass and shields.