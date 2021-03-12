Locals share the ups and downs of the COVID pandemic

To say COVID-19 has changed the world is an understatement. In only a few months, the virus emerged and upended people’s day-to-day lives. Life halted. Social distancing was implemented. Masks became mandatory. The impact has been far reaching and still continues.
Everyone has been affected in some way at some point.
College student Bryce Pruett is no exception. He is a resident of Terre Du Lac and currently attends Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla. His in-person classes abruptly shifted to online courses. Suddenly students were required to have masks and a thermometer as part of their school supplies. Students no longer gathered in classrooms and instead interacted through Zoom classes and email.
“COVID has had a huge impact on my daily life over the last year,” said Pruett. “It has limited my interactions with the world around me in profound ways.”
He said simple things he took for granted have been largely absent from his life since the onset of the pandemic.
“Being able to see family, going to dinner, even walking around campus were altered or outright forbidden,” he said. “The changes were huge adjustments to make in a short amount of time.”
Pruett said his college experience has been permanently altered. In the past 12 months, he has had one class on the S&T campus.
“Social distancing guidelines and safety precautions that are meant to keep us safe have largely left us isolated socially and academically,” he said. “Though they have tried their best, Zoom is no substitute for the classroom, especially as an engineering student this has been difficult.”
He said labs and hands-on learning are such key parts of students’ learning experience of which they have been deprived.
Pruett plans to graduate in December. Career opportunities are currently limited for graduates. The university’s college fairs have moved online which makes it difficult for students to meet and connect with recruiters via computer.
“Just like the classroom, there is no substitute for a handshake,” he said.
Just like everyone else, Pruett said his family has been no stranger to the impact caused by the pandemic. His immediately family is small and consists of his parents, grandfather, and brother. Nearly all of them have had the virus. His 93-year-old grandfather had the virus in October at his senior living facility, followed by his sister-in-law who was only a few weeks into her pregnancy. Then his parents contracted the virus, followed by Pruett himself who tested positive earlier this year.
Despite his grandfather’s COPD, he made it through his symptoms “with flying colors but his post-COVID recovery has been altogether different.” He said December was especially difficult for him and by early January he was on hospice, bedridden and fully dependent on supplied oxygen.
“The lone positive of it all is that since he is on hospice, we have been able to actually see him face to face in his facility whereas we couldn’t before due to the strict guidelines on nursing homes.”
Though Pruett believes his family’s time with his grandfather is coming to an end, he is very grateful to have had this opportunity to see him again after months apart.
For Pruett, the most unexpected part of this pandemic has been his dedication to improve himself. He has used the isolation to free up time to do things he didn’t have time to do before the pandemic. Now, he enjoys going to the gym, eats healthier, reads and learns new things. In September, he started something brand new to him: he launched a YouTube channel which focuses on investing and sharing his thoughts and advice on the stock market via weekly videos.
Although he doesn’t yet have a large following, Pruett said he enjoys doing this and it has improved some of the skills he will need for his career such as organization, public speaking, marketing and video editing.
“I don’t know what the future holds, but it has been a nice getaway with the free time,” he said.
Pruett said the biggest positive for him – and probably many people – is that hopefully everyone will appreciate each other more.
“The pandemic took away so much of our everyday lives that it’s really the little things I miss the most,” he said. “So that’s the biggest positive: to appreciate the world and people around us more than we did before.”
He said, “Sometimes you don’t know what you had until it’s gone.”
Connie Cox, a retired teacher from Fredericktown, said she and husband Roger stayed home during the pandemic. They do Walmart grocery pickup and do not go into stores without masks. They seldom go into stores at all.
Roger was in and out of the hospital from the time the pandemic shut the nation down until mid-summer. It was difficult when she had to drop him off at the hospital’s ER because she could not go inside. When he had surgeries, she was not able to go in to be there for him.
“It was really hard,” she said. “Sitting in the parking lot waiting to hear about him and trying to figure out a safe place to use the restroom was difficult.”
The couple missed family gatherings and their grandchildren’s birthdays. For Christmas, they Zoomed to watch the kids take turns opening their presents (which were all ordered online).
“I never shopped that way much before,” said Cox.
The couple have now received both doses of the vaccine. They were finally able to see all their grandchildren in person and hugged them.
Cox said they would never have guessed they would still be wearing masks and taking precautions a year later.
On the positive side, the couple have had enjoyed their time together with lots of fun on their farm riding their UTV, looking for deer and turkey, fishing, a little bit of camping, gardening, and more. They’ve also watched webinars on gardening, financial tips and more.
“Zoom is my new best friend,” she said, “and I love grocery pickup!”
Cox said she and her husband realize how blessed they are to have such a wonderful place to self-quarantine, if only they could have hugged their grandchildren more during the pandemic.
She added that Roger thinks he’s a beautician. Her hair has not been cut for 14 months.
“I may have to stay quarantined so it can grow back,” she said.
Lacey Walbert, of Irondale, said when COVID hit she did not go inside stores to shop very often and has completed most of her tasks online.
Their family’s gatherings have generally been small but they still get together with their parents and siblings.
Walbert, an RN, said the virus has surprised her because it has affected everyone in such different ways.
“Some have gotten so ill they have passed away while others don’t even realize they have the virus,” she said. “It’s hard to understand that.”
One positive Walbert has seen is that people are realizing how important family is when they are not able to be with them as much.
“They are trying to make up for the time not well spent with loved ones,” she said.
Trevor Kean, pastor at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Potosi, said the pandemic completely changed everything.
“I would wash my clothes immediately after wearing them outside of our home,” he said. “As we learned more, and as time passed, things weren’t nearly as hectic.”
Now a year later, he said, “We are as back to normal as possible in our daily lives.”
Kean said at first he and church members visited people on their porches. They would even visit with family through a door or window. Over time, their gatherings went back to normal, especially since all their families had endured COVID. It did halt some functions and annual visits, and it made that family time more valuable when it did come back.
“To receive a hug from a loved one after a long time apart just soothes the soul,” he said, “and I hope people don’t fall back into some of our old habits of neglecting the ones that are most important.”
Kean’s church moved services to Starlite Drive-In on May 22 last year. They thought it would be safer to have people remain in their own vehicles but still wanted to offer an opportunity for people to gather to worship. They had a few months where they worshiped in the church building with various restrictions. They offered two service times, separated seating and changed how they handled multiple functions as well. A recorded service was available online for some services.
“It was an unprecedented time but I believe a very productive one at the same time,” he said. “It allowed people to take responsibility for their own spiritual growth and lean on those closest to them even more.”
Kean said as his congregation has come back together, the church is stronger than they were a year ago. Unfortunately, their church family lost two of its members during COVID.
“It still blows my mind how quickly everything changed,” he said. “It seemed like overnight the world was shut down, things were canceled, and there was nothing we could do about it.”
For Kean, the pandemic has given him the chance to spend much more time with his wife, Mikayla, and daughters Aubrianna, Addilynn and Anniston.
Kean works as a pastor and full-time for the postal service. He said when all obligations are added into his calendar, things become hectic. However, when he and his family had nowhere to go and nothing to do, it offered them a chance to spend a lot more time at home and slowed down.
“It gave me a deeper appreciation for my family as well as my time,” he said. “We don’t realize just how fast life moves until we find ourselves not moving at all. Then we understand just how much we can take for granted.”
Kylie Shurtliff, of Farmington, works as a manager at a local restaurant.
“I refused to allow COVID to affect our daily lives,” she said.
One of the most difficult things to do was adjust to stores closing early. Because she works in the food service industry, she doesn’t usually get off work until 10 p.m. or after. That’s when she did grocery shopping. Another difficulty was scheduling orthodontist appointments. They were not able to get checkups from March to July. In addition, her oldest son got his driver’s permit in March 2020 just before the closures. They were unable to retrieve his permit card due to an issue dealing with her son’s Social Security number. Unfortunately, the Social Security office was not open. Now, a year later, her son still does not have his driving permit because of this issue.
Shurtliff is thankful to work for a family-owned business through COVID. The business added a drive-thru window so customers could still order food and allowed them to remain open for carryouts. The business also offered essential items the customers weren’t able to get at local grocery stores such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, bleach, milk, eggs and bread. They also had other local businesses who ordered large amounts of food to feed their employees to help sustain the local business.
“We had customers coming through giving donations to our girls who hadn’t been working very much,” she said “It was amazing!”
Personally, Shurtliff’s family suffered a big loss with the death of her grandfather in August. He and her grandmother went to a church function. Shortly after that, he began showing symptoms. So did her aunt. Her grandfather soon went from bad to good to worse in five days.
“I will say that my husband, kids and I have been very fortunate and none of us have tested positive,” she said.
Their sons quarantined for 14 days through close contact at school but they were cleared and returned to school. Their youngest children, 10 and 13, stayed home from March to July and only left for appointments.
Holidays were spent only with immediate family, grandparents, aunt and two uncles this past fall and winter. They did not get together with extended family.
“It felt weird but we did what we had to do,” she said. “Over the last year, it was kind of nice to see how life slowed down and we could just enjoy time at home with our kids. They are our life.”
Shurtliff said she feels that COVID has affected their lives in many ways. She’s even seen how disagreements over COVID-related topics has divided families and separated friends.
“You would think people would put their opinions aside and just live,” she said. “But through COVID, I have seen how those options have split families and friends. Whether the topic is pro-mask or anti-mask, COVID is real or fake, or if you think it’s here to control us by the government, the list could go on and on.”
Shurtliff said life is too short to allow COVID differences to divide families and friends.
Personally, she said it’s been nice to see the world slow down.
“Just staying home and loving our family has been amazing,” she said.
Shurtliff added that the love and support shown in the area toward the family-owned business where she works is unlike anything she’s ever seen. They have received support from people from St. Louis and beyond.
“There were so many businesses who closed their doors completely to the public and didn’t get to work for the majority of 2020,” she said. “I’m so thankful to work for a family that that was never an option.
“They cared about their employees and did everything they could to allow us to survive both personally and in business."
