Looking back at an unprecedented year

A year ago, we had no idea how our lives would change. Pandemic and COVID-19 became a part of our daily vocabulary.
The first case of the virus in St. Francois County was confirmed on March 22.
In St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Madison, Washington, and Iron Counties, the virus forced us to say goodbye to 220 loved ones, often through a video call. In those five counties, 14,529 community members battled the virus.
Masks become a part of our attire and were heavily debated. The director of the St. Francois County Health Center resigned, citing a concern for the safety of her family.
Local students left school buildings for spring break, only to not return until late August or September. Google Classroom became the norm.
Many local businesses had to close for a spell. Some struggled to stay open. Staff meetings turned into Zoom meetings. Pets became work-from-home coworkers for some.
Visits with loved ones in long-term care facilities had to be done through a window. Sunday church services were streamed online. Large group activities like concerts and festivals were cancelled. Holiday dinners were shared over Zoom.
With the vaccine now in our communities, we hope this is the light at the end of the tunnel. But for now, we look back on the past year.
Following are four different community perspectives on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic:
Healthcare
When asked how he would describe the past year, Parkland Health Center Medical Director Dr. Scott Kirkley said it’s been awful.
“It's one of those things that you don't really ever expect to have to go through,” he said.
Certainly there are good stories that have come out of it, he said, like people finding new ways to connect, the kindness of strangers, and people finding the strength to carry on.
“But to sacrifice a half a million lives for that is maddening,” he added. “It's been sad, and it's been scary. And it's not over.”
Parkland and other hospitals have seen the worst of the pandemic. Kirkley estimates he’s been working about 60 hours a week.
A big part of the reason that the pandemic has been so destructive, he said, is because it’s been so politically dividing instead of people just following science and trusting the trustworthy.
“Too many people spend time trying to find information that backs up what they feel or want to feel or want to think,” he explained. “And it became very divisive. There's no doubt in my mind that led to the deaths of lots more Americans than it should have, if we'd done things better.”
His hope is this leads to people understanding that we need to pull together.
“We need to be better in a crisis,” he said.
Kirkley said it’s mainly the support of his family that has gotten him through, with the help of his work partners and colleagues.
“And even the independent partners in the community have all been very supportive in general of taking care of ourselves, each other, our families, and the patients of the community,” he continued. “That’s been some of the upsides. When you go through something like this, you sometimes don't know how strong your community is.”
The pandemic has brought a greater sense of community inside the medical system, he said. There is a bonding that occurs through an event like this that won’t be broken.
“I'm sure that, in every walk of life, there are things about this pandemic that has changed stuff for people,” he said. “People have found that they tend to empathize and sympathize more with each other, especially those who are doing the same work, trying to figure out better ways to do it and how to continue to support ourselves and our families and our communities the way we can.”
Kirkley said other changes to healthcare that might stick around after the pandemic are less time in the waiting room for patients and more telehealth options.
He is feeling more hopeful now that the vaccines are proving to be more than promising with less COVID cases, deaths, and hospitalizations happening. He said he believes we will still be wearing masks through another Christmas.
“But as long as we continue to follow some of the basic guidelines with physical distancing, masking when we're out, avoiding some activities that can be more dangerous, I think that we will see hope of return to normality, hopefully, by the end of this year,” he said.
The community’s response to the vaccine also gives him hope.
“At least in this community, the general feeling was that, before there was a vaccine, nobody wanted to do anything to really help protect themselves or their families,” he explained. “Now I see more people that I think may have been anti-maskers, who are still willing and wanting to get the vaccine because they see a chance of return to normality, which I think we all want at this point, no matter which side of this discussion we've been on.”
The community should feel hopeful, Kirkley said.
“But keep cautious optimism about how we conduct ourselves,” he added.
Education
This past year has been unlike any other in Central School District Superintendent Dr. Ashley McMillian’s 25 years in education.
“The immediate halt to the school year last March, the changes to the methods we deliver instruction, and the struggle to keep the doors open for kids so we can remain face-to-face is something no one could have ever predicted,” he said. “Fortunately, our district had the technology in place to quickly transition.”
Watching last year’s seniors miss out on high school memories in the spring wasn’t fair to them, according to McMillian.
“We tried to do everything we could to make it as normal as possible for them, but it was difficult when the pandemic was still very new and all the unknown factors that came along with that newness,” he said.
He said the focus this year has been on keeping things as normal as possible while still keeping students and staff safe.
“We are one of the few schools that started on time at the beginning of the year, remained in a normal five-day schedule, and never shut down,” McMillian said. “We felt that was what the community wanted and would have the most positive impact on students in an overall bad situation.”
They have been playing a little bit of catch-up with classroom time lost last spring, he said, but their reading scores have been higher than expected.
“Math is the area that we feel students have fallen behind the most,” he said.
McMillian said the district was in survival mode early in the first semester and he did question whether they were going to be able to remain face-to-face.
“Seeing what our entire staff was doing to make it work to stay in school was encouraging and nothing short of amazing,” he said. “They have truly gone above and beyond all year. Staff leaning on one another and helping one another has enabled us to get through it.”
Right before Thanksgiving break, he said, quarantine numbers got very high among students and staff and positive cases were close to their threshold.
“That week we had off was a tremendous help getting our numbers back down,” he added. “When the governor and the Department of Health and Senior Services changed the guidelines on quarantines in relation to wearing masks, that was the first time I truly knew we would be able to remain in school.”
This school year, he’s missed the community getting to a part of the district as they normally would. They’ve had to limit visitors at the schools, during open houses, and parent/teacher conferences.
“It has taken away from so many things that we all took for granted before,” McMillian said. “We’ve tried to do any activity or event that we could virtually, but it isn’t the same. The community has been very supportive and understanding of what we have been forced to do over the past year and we greatly appreciate it.”
He has been encouraged by seeing how students and teachers have adapted over the past year.
“The beginning of the school year was definitely different because of the time spent training students on the new protocols and safety measures in place,” he said. “We have had many frustrations throughout the year, but everyone from the students, staff, parents, board of education, and community in general have been tremendous.”
He said this school year would not have happened without a total team effort by everyone in the district.
“Patience and understanding of the struggles involved has played a key role in making this year happen,” he added.
As for the future, McMillian said virtual learning will be a larger focus than ever before and safety and cleaning protocols will forever be changed for the better.
“Although our technology at Central was and is excellent, many schools around the U.S. have been forced to improve their technology and technology training for staff and students, which is only going to be beneficial for all moving forward,” he said.
Small business
Ashley Harrison said she didn’t intend to open a new business and relocate another during a pandemic, but it just happened that way for the Desloge small business owner.
The Apple Blossom, a children’s boutique, opened on Lincoln Street in October. The Giving Tree, her women’s boutique that opened in 2015, just relocated into its renovated home this past month. It is now located at 400 South Desloge Drive.
But they had already rented one building and bought the other in February.
“It happened right before they shut down,” Harrison said. “It was already in the process.”
Both of her businesses focus on giving back; 10% of their proceeds go to local charities and they also carry items that support charities around the world.
She said her businesses have taken a financial hit this past year. People aren’t shopping in-store boutiques like before.
“A lot of what we do is a lot of almost impromptu or impulsive buys,” she said. “So you're not going to do that as much when you are online as you would if you were in-store, like with add-ons and things like that.”
But they have learned to adapt and become more creative with selling online and offering curbside pickup.
“It gave us a lot of creativity and a lot of new ways to use social media and other outlets that we probably weren't using as much we could have up until this moment,” she explained.
Harrison said this year has been unnerving, overwhelming, and intimidating at times.
But it also brought some time to rest.
“Being a business owner and young mom and trying to do what I do, it definitely brought a chance to slow down and rest,” she added.
She said she’s a people person and has definitely missed hugging and sitting and having coffee with friends.
But it’s her faith that has gotten her through.
“I definitely think it was his hands in guiding us through the situation, for sure,” Harrison said. “Because on paper, it doesn’t make sense that we’ve made it.”
Knowing that she’s not alone has also helped.
“All of my fears and everything that I'm worried about, every other small business owner is feeling the same way and every other young mom is feeling the same way,” she said.
She has also been encouraged by the support of the community.
“We're all in this together,” she explained. “Everyone's trying to find the best way to keep everyone safe and healthy, but also to keep us afloat in our business.”
Public Health
Linda Ragsdale took over as director of the St. Francois County Health Center in the middle of the pandemic.
She was the on-call nurse for the health center when the first case of the virus was confirmed last March.
She described this past year as emotional, tiring, chaotic, restricted, and unprecedented.
“Fighting the COVID-19 virus this past year has really felt like one step forward and two steps back,” Ragsdale said. “New guidance and information was coming in almost daily. We were learning about this virus along with the community. People wanted answers to questions that sometimes we couldn’t answer, there was just no data yet. The unknown can be scary, and not having answers to all the questions in the beginning can leave people with doubt, which I believe led to animosity for some.”
When the cases started skyrocketing out of control, the health center just couldn’t keep up, she said.
“The staff was working a lot of overtime to try and get ahead of the next case without success,” she continued. “The health center is used to disease investigation. It’s what we do almost daily, but not on this scale.”
Trying to combat the rapid spread of misinformation about the virus and the vaccine has been challenging, as well. Public health became a political priority during the pandemic.
“In public health we are guided by evidence-based practice to guide decision making and communicating messages to the public and policy makers,” she said. “Local, state and federal partners should be conveying the same public health measures and response as a united front, and unfortunately, we just didn’t get to see that last year. Going forward into 2021, I am confident that our community will make a collaborative effort to make health equity a priority.”
As community members who are parents/siblings/grandparents/neighbors, the health center staff members have definitely felt the strain like everyone else.
“We have missed important events, birthday parties/weddings/funerals,” she added. “As humans we are social by nature, we all miss this: hugs/kisses, big belly laughs without having to wear a mask.”
The amazing healthcare workers in the community have helped Ragsdale get through this year.
“The SFCHC staff, they have been an amazing team this past year,” she said. “They have stepped up to the plate, proved their commitment and dedication to public health. I’m very proud of them.”
She is feeling hopeful now that the vaccine is making its way around the community.
“The vaccines are a tool for us to fight this pandemic, to help us find a new normal,” she explained. “We still have a ways to go, but I’m feeling good that we are on the right track to coming back together as a community.”
Ragsdale said the health center is now receiving a weekly allotment of the vaccine and providing weekly clinics on Thursdays at the First Baptist Church in Desloge.
Community members must register with the state’s Vaccine Navigator at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/ to be eligible for an appointment.
She said they have many community partners reaching out to help, volunteer their time, and provide lunch.
“Retired nurses have called wanting to help vaccinate,” she added. “The St. Francois County Ambulance District comes to our community clinics to help during the observation phase. UniTec students come and participate.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.