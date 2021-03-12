Looking back at an unprecedented year

His hope is this leads to people understanding that we need to pull together.

“We need to be better in a crisis,” he said.

Kirkley said it’s mainly the support of his family that has gotten him through, with the help of his work partners and colleagues.

“And even the independent partners in the community have all been very supportive in general of taking care of ourselves, each other, our families, and the patients of the community,” he continued. “That’s been some of the upsides. When you go through something like this, you sometimes don't know how strong your community is.”

The pandemic has brought a greater sense of community inside the medical system, he said. There is a bonding that occurs through an event like this that won’t be broken.

“I'm sure that, in every walk of life, there are things about this pandemic that has changed stuff for people,” he said. “People have found that they tend to empathize and sympathize more with each other, especially those who are doing the same work, trying to figure out better ways to do it and how to continue to support ourselves and our families and our communities the way we can.”