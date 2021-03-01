Madison Co. to hold vaccine clinic Friday

Madison County will have a COVID-19 mass vaccine event on Friday, according to the health department.
The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Black River Electric Coop, 2600 U.S. 67.
The health department said there will be 1,000 vaccines given.
For an appointment, register at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.
According to the health department, you must complete all four steps to get an appointment time.
“If you do not see the date open for this event, they will email you when it is open, then you have to finish all steps to obtain an appointment time,” the health department said.
If you cannot register online, call the Missouri State COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-435-8411.
Missouri is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1, Tiers 1 and 2.
On March 15, individuals in Tier 3 will be eligible; this tier includes essential workers.
The Madison County Health Department reported a new COVID-related death on Monday, bringing the total to 33. There are four active cases in the county.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 12.5% of the population in St. Francois County have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In Ste. Genevieve County, that number is 14.9%. Madison County is at 11.3%.
In Washington County, it’s 9.6% and Iron County it is 12.4%.
Missouri expects third vaccine this week
Missouri vaccinators are expected to receive the first 50,000 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, and the state’s health director said the shots can start as soon as the doses arrive.
The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday. Nearly 4 million doses of the one-shot vaccine are now being shipped across the U.S. Some states expect to begin injections Tuesday, but Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said Monday that the first doses in Missouri are expected a day later.
Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release that hospitals, local public health agencies, federally-qualified health centers and mass vaccination clinics will get the vaccine “so local providers can help determine which populations could be best served with a single-dose regimen.”
The new vaccine is the third approved to fight the coronavirus. The White House is encouraging Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer. Missouri’s health director, Dr. Randall Williams, agreed.
“The best COVID-19 vaccine you can get is the one you are able to get the soonest after becoming eligible,” Williams said. “The scientific evidence shows that the (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine does a great job at preventing hospitalizations and deaths which is the main goal for COVID-19 vaccines.”