Madison Co. to hold vaccine clinic Friday

Madison County will have a COVID-19 mass vaccine event on Friday, according to the health department.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Black River Electric Coop, 2600 U.S. 67.

The health department said there will be 1,000 vaccines given.

For an appointment, register at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.

According to the health department, you must complete all four steps to get an appointment time.

“If you do not see the date open for this event, they will email you when it is open, then you have to finish all steps to obtain an appointment time,” the health department said.

If you cannot register online, call the Missouri State COVID-19 Hotline at 1-877-435-8411.

Missouri is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1, Tiers 1 and 2.

On March 15, individuals in Tier 3 will be eligible; this tier includes essential workers.

