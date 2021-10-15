Mammogram van to visit Bonne Terre

“When the van first started visiting us, they only came for one day, but now with the need in our community, they come for two full days and are usually booked solid,” Proffer said. “Not only does the community take part in their presence, but our employees, as well.”

The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Statistics Center estimates that in 2021, 850 women will die from breast cancer of the 5,490 estimated new cases of breast cancer diagnosed. Missouri ranked 35th in the nation in 2018 for up-to-date mammography among women age 45 years and older.

Proffer said breast cancer had touched many people in her life. Her grandmother had breast cancer at a young age, and she knows many people in her community who have wrestled with it.

“Cancer, in general, is a horrible thing, but if detected early, it’s curable,” she said. “As a nurse, if I can help in any way with early detection, it’s my duty to do so. That’s one of the main reasons I have the mammogram van come to our office.

“I hope one day they can stay at our office for an enter week, so more people can take advantage of this free service.”

