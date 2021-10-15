Mammogram van to visit Bonne Terre

Cancer of the breast, the leading cause of cancer deaths among women, has received national spotlight every October for the last 36 years. One Bonne Terre business is taking that observance beyond wearing the traditional color of pink.
For women, especially those age 40 or older and who have no insurance or very little insurance, A1 Home Care in Bonne Terre is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month by hosting Missouri Baptist Medical Center’s Mobile Mammography Van toward the latter end of October.
“As an agency, we always like to stay active and continuously do things in the community,” said A1 owner Amy Proffer. “There’s no better way to do it than bring the mammogram van to our office during October.”
The agency has been bringing the van down every year for almost 10 years.
Appointments for the mammogram screenings, to be held Oct. 25-26 starting at 8:45 a.m., can be made by calling ahead. The van will be parked at the agency’s Bonne Terre location at 400 MC Black Road.
Theresa Taylor at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 314-936-7585 or 314-956-9829, will help determine whether participants qualify for a free mammogram. For those who have insurance plans, appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-870-5731 or 314-996-5170, option 2. Most insurance plans are accepted.
“When the van first started visiting us, they only came for one day, but now with the need in our community, they come for two full days and are usually booked solid,” Proffer said. “Not only does the community take part in their presence, but our employees, as well.”
The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Statistics Center estimates that in 2021, 850 women will die from breast cancer of the 5,490 estimated new cases of breast cancer diagnosed. Missouri ranked 35th in the nation in 2018 for up-to-date mammography among women age 45 years and older.
Proffer said breast cancer had touched many people in her life. Her grandmother had breast cancer at a young age, and she knows many people in her community who have wrestled with it.
“Cancer, in general, is a horrible thing, but if detected early, it’s curable,” she said. “As a nurse, if I can help in any way with early detection, it’s my duty to do so. That’s one of the main reasons I have the mammogram van come to our office.
“I hope one day they can stay at our office for an enter week, so more people can take advantage of this free service.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.