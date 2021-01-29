Mass COVID vaccine clinic on Thursday in Farmington; registration required as it is not a walk-in event

The St. Francois County Vaccine Coalition has partnered with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services to bring a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Farmington on Thursday, according to a news release from Parkland Health Center.

The mass vaccination clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Farmington Civic Center. Individuals who pre-registered with the St. Francois County Health Center, who receive a call from a coalition member, and are provided an appointment time, are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This is not a walk-in event.

The St. Francois County Vaccine Coalition is comprised of St. Francois County Health Center, Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group – Medical Arts Clinic, the City of Farmington, and the St. Francois County Emergency Management.

Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that the National Guard will be assisting DHSS and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. A mass vaccination team has been assigned to each of Missouri's nine Highway Patrol regions.

The news release also included the following information:

Who is included in this mass vaccination event?