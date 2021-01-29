Mass COVID vaccine clinic on Thursday in Farmington; registration required as it is not a walk-in event

The St. Francois County Vaccine Coalition has partnered with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services to bring a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Farmington on Thursday, according to a news release from Parkland Health Center.
The mass vaccination clinic will be from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Farmington Civic Center. Individuals who pre-registered with the St. Francois County Health Center, who receive a call from a coalition member, and are provided an appointment time, are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This is not a walk-in event.
The St. Francois County Vaccine Coalition is comprised of St. Francois County Health Center, Parkland Health Center, BJC Medical Group – Medical Arts Clinic, the City of Farmington, and the St. Francois County Emergency Management.
Gov. Mike Parson announced last week that the National Guard will be assisting DHSS and other state partners in establishing COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. A mass vaccination team has been assigned to each of Missouri's nine Highway Patrol regions.
The news release also included the following information:
Who is included in this mass vaccination event?
- Individuals who have pre-registered with the SFC Health Center and have received a call from a coalition member to schedule an appointment time. This is not a walk-in event.
How will I be scheduled?
- A member of the SFC Vaccine Coalition will call pre-registered individuals and offer them a time block of when to attend the vaccine clinic.
What vaccine will be given at this event?
- The Pfizer vaccine will be given at this mass vaccination site. Pfizer’s vaccine was approved for those age 16 and older. It is not recommended for individuals who have experienced a serious reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to a prior dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or to any of its components. For information on vaccine components, refer to the manufacturers’ package inserts from Pfizer.
- The vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. It is important individuals return for the second dose to develop the highest level of immunity. Date for the second dose is Feb. 25.
How to prepare for the event:
- Appointment is required for this event and attendees will be screened and approved before they are allowed to park.
Do not arrive any earlier than 30 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.
- Bring your photo ID.
- Wear a short-sleeved shirt.
- Masks are required.
Members of the general community are asked to not attempt to walk-in to this mass vaccination clinic as they will be turned away if they do not have an appointment.
The St. Francois County Coalition anticipates additional vaccine will be received. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available. For the most current information, follow St. Francois County Health Center and Parkland Health Center on Facebook.
If you would like to be receive the COVID vaccination, you are urged to pre-register on the SFC Health Center website at SFCHC COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration.
